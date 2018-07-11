Neill Blomkamp to Direct MGM's ROBOCOP RETURNS

We have been left wondering when District 9 and Oats Studios content creator Neill Blomkamp was going to land his next plum studio gig. For a while there it looked like Blomkamp was going to end up embroiled in the Alien franchise.

RoboCop franchise, RoboCop Returns. For the moment Blomkamp will have to set aside volitile alien wastelands for dystopian Detroit as Deadline and the trades are reporting that he has been tapped to direct the next reboot of thefranchise,

RoboCop is that like good Westerns, sci-fi films and dramas, the human connection is really important to a story well told. What draws me now is someone searching for their lost identity, taken away at the hands of people who are benefiting from it, and seeing his memory jogged by events. That is most captivating. The other thing I am excited by is the chance to work again with Justin Rhodes. He has added elements that are pretty awesome, to a sequel that was set in the world of Verhoeven. This is a movie I would love to watch.” “The original definitely had a massive effect on me as a kid,” Blomkamp told Deadline . “I loved it then and it remains a classic in the end of 20th Century sci-fi catalog, with real meaning under the surface. Hopefully that is something we can get closer to in making of a sequel. That is my goal here. What I connected to as a kid has evolved over time. At first, the consumerism, materialism and Reaganomics, that ’80s theme of America on steroids, came through most strongly. But As I’ve gotten older, the part that really resonated with me is identity, and the search for identity. As long as the human component is there, a good story can work in any time period, it’s not locked into a specific place in history. What’s so cool aboutis that like good Westerns, sci-fi films and dramas, the human connection is really important to a story well told. What draws me now is someone searching for their lost identity, taken away at the hands of people who are benefiting from it, and seeing his memory jogged by events. That is most captivating. The other thing I am excited by is the chance to work again with Justin Rhodes. He has added elements that are pretty awesome, to a sequel that was set in the world of Verhoeven. This is a movie I would love to watch.”

Justin Rhodes, who co-wrote Tim Miller's Terminator reboot and another stab at Masters of the Universe, is rewriting a script that was written by Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner, the duo who wrote the original 1987 movie.

The original RoboCop is a bonafide sci-fi action classic. Hard R violent with biting satire about the political and social climate of the prosporous 80s it is still considered one of Paul Verhoeven's best films. Approach any Gen X'ers and say, 'Dead or Alive, you're coming with me' or, 'You have twenty seconds to comply' and by gods they better know what you are talking about.