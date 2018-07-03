MGM Eyes CHUCKY Remake With POLAROID's Lars Klevberg at The Helm

Apparently a multitude of Child's Play and Chucky sequels are not enough. What are we at now? Eight including the original?
is reporting that MGM is fast tracking a remake of the popular killer doll horror flicks and has attached Polaroid
dirctor Lars Klveberg to direct. Kung Fury 2
writer Tyler Burton Smith is penning the script. The remake is set to go into production this September in Vancouver, Canada.
MGM was the first studio to release a Child's Play movie thirty years ago this November. The original film was directed by horror icon Tom Holland.
