MGM Eyes CHUCKY Remake With POLAROID's Lars Klevberg at The Helm

Apparently a multitude of Child's Play and Chucky sequels are not enough. What are we at now? Eight including the original?

Polaroid director Lars Klevberg to direct. Kung Fury 2 writer Tyler Burton Smith is penning the script. The remake is set to go into production this September in Vancouver, Canada. THR's Heat Vision is reporting that MGM is fast tracking a remake of the popular killer doll horror flicks and has attached director Lars Klevberg to direct.

MGM was the first studio to release a Child's Play movie thirty years ago this November. The original film was directed by horror icon Tom Holland.