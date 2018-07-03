Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Indie Reviews Indie Interviews Musicals Animation How ScreenAnarchy Works

MGM Eyes CHUCKY Remake With POLAROID's Lars Klevberg at The Helm

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
MGM Eyes CHUCKY Remake With POLAROID's Lars Klevberg at The Helm
Apparently a multitude of Child's Play and Chucky sequels are not enough. What are we at now? Eight including the original? 
 
THR's Heat Vision is reporting that MGM is fast tracking a remake of the popular killer doll horror flicks and has attached Polaroid dirctor Lars Klveberg to direct. Kung Fury 2 writer Tyler Burton Smith is penning the script. The remake is set to go into production this September in Vancouver, Canada. 
 
MGM was the first studio to release a Child's Play movie thirty years ago this November. The original film was directed by horror icon Tom Holland. 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Child's PlayChuckyLars KlvebergMGMTyler Burton Smith
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.