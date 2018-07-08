MIFF Coverage Anime Indie Videos Comedies All Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
Lou Ferrigno Hits Screen In New MMA Film Enter The FIre

John Malone
Contributor
Lou Ferrigno who is most noted as the Incredible Hulk and a champion body builder is playing the lead villain in the new Action Film "Enter The FIre" Opposite newcomer (Ian Lauer).

Ferrigno has been busy as of late in the action genre with his last film Instant Death , in which he played a former soldier with PTSD.   This is the first time we get to see Ferrigno on the opposite side as he plays the heavy and a real sleazy one at that.

The Film is written by and Directed by Phil Gorn of Wonderphil Entertainment.

The film is set for Release Late This Summer!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0nPiYXYgLyY
