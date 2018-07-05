Frightfest Coverage Weird Reviews Weird Interviews Cult Movies Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Exclusive BIG LEGEND Clip: Car Trouble

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Exclusive BIG LEGEND Clip: Car Trouble

Falling asleep in the woods? Just don't do it, especially if there is ... potentially ... a giant, mythical, and/or dangerous creature wandering around, waiting to devour you!

This is my personal take-away from Big Legend, now available to enjoy on a variety of VOD (video on demand) platforms, via Vega Baby Releasing and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Based on Kevin Makely's true experience, the film stars Makely, Todd A. Robinson, Amanda Wyss, with Lance Henriksen, and Adrienne Barbeau.

Written and directed by Justin Lee, with that powerful of a lineup -- c'mon, are you kidding me? Amanda Wyss *and* Lance Henriksen *and* Adrienne Barbeau -- Big Legend sounds like my kind of entertainment, a feeling that is reinforced by this clip, which displays just enough edge to make me nervous.

Watch the clip below, and then make plans to see Big Legend. More information is available at the official site and the official Facebook page.

Stomp on, Big Legend!

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Adrienne BarbeauAmanda WyssJustin LeeKevinLance HenriksenMakelyTodd A. Robinson

More from Around the Web

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.