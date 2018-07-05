Exclusive BIG LEGEND Clip: Car Trouble

Falling asleep in the woods? Just don't do it, especially if there is ... potentially ... a giant, mythical, and/or dangerous creature wandering around, waiting to devour you!

This is my personal take-away from Big Legend, now available to enjoy on a variety of VOD (video on demand) platforms, via Vega Baby Releasing and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Based on Kevin Makely's true experience, the film stars Makely, Todd A. Robinson, Amanda Wyss, with Lance Henriksen, and Adrienne Barbeau.

Written and directed by Justin Lee, with that powerful of a lineup -- c'mon, are you kidding me? Amanda Wyss *and* Lance Henriksen *and* Adrienne Barbeau -- Big Legend sounds like my kind of entertainment, a feeling that is reinforced by this clip, which displays just enough edge to make me nervous.

Watch the clip below, and then make plans to see Big Legend. More information is available at the official site and the official Facebook page.

Stomp on, Big Legend!