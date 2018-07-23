ENTER THE DRAGON: DEADPOOL 2 And JOHN WICK`s David Leitch in Talks to Direct Remake

John Wick, Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, is in talks to direct the remake of the holiest of holies of martial arts films, Enter the Dragon. Deadline is reporting that David Leitch, the stuntman turned action film director extraordinaire with films likeand, is in talks to direct the remake of the holiest of holies of martial arts films,

In Enter the Dragon, a Shaolin martial artist is pressed to enter a karate tournament on the island owned by the secretive Han, who is suspected of using the gathering as a way to smuggle drugs around the world. The protagonist has his own motivation: revenge. He learns that his sister fought for her life and ultimately killed herself on Han’s island, rather than succumb to rape by a group of Han’s thugs.

Enter the Dragon starred one of martial arts cinema`s undisputed GOATs, Bruce Lee. The film is pretty much considered canon so we are sure that there are going to be fans of Lee and his films who will take tremendous offense to this. Those trying to make this work have to know what they are getting themselves into here.

On the other hand, the structure of Dragon, the tournament storyline has been done many times over since then. JCVD did it a few times in films like Bloodsport and The Quest. One of the current interpretations at it was Man of Tai Chi with Keanu Reeves, Iko Uwais and Tiger Chen. It has been done.

It`s just. You cannot replace Lee. No one should ever try.

Warner Bros is currently looking for a writer.