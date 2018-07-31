APOSTLE: Netflix Debuts Key Art For Gareth Evans' Occult Thriller

On what is likely to be its only stop on the festival circuit Gareth Evans' occult thriller Apostle will have its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in September then will launch globally on Netflix on October 12, 2018.

The streaming service have just debuted their key art for the film.

London, 1905. Prodigal son Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens) has returned home, only to learn that his sister is being held for ransom by a religious cult. Determined to get her back at any cost, Thomas travels to the idyllic island where the cult lives under the leadership of the charismatic Prophet Malcolm (Michael Sheen). As Thomas infiltrates the island's community, he learns that the corruption of mainland society that they claim to reject has infested the cult's ranks nonetheless - and uncovers a secret far more evil than he could have imagined. Written and directed by Gareth Evans (THE RAID), APOSTLE is a harrowing occult fable where the only thing more horrifying than madness is the sinister reality behind it.

The poster is interesting, in a way. A mix of photograph and illustration. We are drawn to the clawing hands reaching around the burning church and the red bodies, whether they be leaves or not, are pierced by the branches emerging from the dark stranger's back.