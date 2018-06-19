TERMINAL Giveaway: Win a Blu-ray And a Signed Poster

NYAFF Coverage Hollywood Reviews Thrillers Hollywood Interviews Festival News How ScreenAnarchy Works
In the dark heart of a sprawling, anonymous city, Terminal follows the twisting tales of two assassins carrying out a sinister mission, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor and a curious waitress leading a dangerous double life. Murderous consequences unravel in the dead of night as their lives all intertwine at the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind hell-bent on revenge.Bluray features:“The Cast of Terminal” featurette“Building the World of Terminal” featurette“From Concept to Creation” featurettePhoto Gallery
