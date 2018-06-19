TERMINAL Giveaway: Win a Blu-ray And a Signed Poster

We have a very exciting giveaway for our readers this week. Vaughan Stein's directorial debut Terminal, starring Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, Mike Meyers, Dexter Fletcher and Max Irons, will be available on DVD and Blu-ray on June 26, 2018.

Screen Anarchy has one (1) Blu-ray and one (1) poster, signed by Stein, Robbie and Pegg, to give away to one lucky reader.

In the dark heart of a sprawling, anonymous city, Terminal follows the twisting tales of two assassins carrying out a sinister mission, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor and a curious waitress leading a dangerous double life. Murderous consequences unravel in the dead of night as their lives all intertwine at the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind hell-bent on revenge. Bluray features: “The Cast of Terminal” featurette “Building the World of Terminal” featurette “From Concept to Creation” featurette Photo Gallery

To enter you must be a resident of the U.S. and correctly answer our fact finding question below. All correctly answered entries will be entered into a random draw next Tuesday, June 26th. All entries must be submitted by Monday, June 25th at midnight PST. Ready?

Vaughan Stein held many jobs on many high profile studio productions: Harry Potter, World War Z, Beauty and the Beast. Look at Vaughan's and pick five jobs.