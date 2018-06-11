Seattle 2018: EIGHTH GRADE and WON'T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? Take Top Prizes

All short films shown at the Festival are eligible for both the Golden Space Needle Audience Award and Jury Award Shorts Competition. Jurors chose winners in the Live Action, Animation, and Documentary categories. Each jury winner receives $2,500 and a free one-year membership to IMDb Pro, which includes comprehensive information and tools designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. Winners in each of the three categories may also qualify to enter their respective films in the Short Film category of the Academy Awards®.
LIVE ACTION
GRAND JURY PRIZE
Caroline (d: Celine Held, Logan George, USA 2017)
JURY STATEMENT: “Perfect” and “flawless” were two words our team used multiple times to describe this intense drama. A searing portrait of motherhood, it sent our blood pressure through the roof and arrested our attention until the very last second with its clever and powerful ending. The winner of the 2018 Live Action Short Jury Award goes to Caroline by Celine Held and Logan George.
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
Creme de Menthe (d: Jean-Marc E. Roy & Philippe David Gagné, Canada 2017)
JURY STATEMENT: Unlike the liqueur for which it is titled, this film is bittersweet and complex, a poignant reminder of every grown child’s desire for parental validation, even posthumously. What the captivating lead finds instead are small victories amidst her “rush” to judgement and the rubble of her father’s later life. Our special mention award goes to the understated and masterful Creme de Menthe by Jean-Marc E. Roy and Philippe David Gagné.
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
The Victory of Charity (d: Albert Meisl, Austria 2017)
JURY STATEMENT: This Austrian farce manages to create comedic gold with a mismatched pair of music professors: turning an act of charity--however maliciously motivated--into a hilarious treasure hunt around Vienna. For its endlessly humorous crafting of two endearingly ridiculous characters, on an earnest and equally ridiculous quest, we award a Special Mention to the short that left us in stitches, The Victory of Charity by Albert Meisl.
DOCUMENTARY
GRAND JURY PRIZE
Juck [Thrust] (d: Olivia Kastebring, Julia Gumpert, Ulrika Bandeira, Sweden 2018)
JURY STATEMENT: An unapologetic, empowering, and affecting call to action that demands attention.
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
The Driver is Red (d: Randall Christopher, USA 2017)
JURY STATEMENT: An invigorating revelation of an important, lesser known part of history, full of inventive visuals and tension-filled storytelling
ANIMATION
GRAND JURY PRIZE
Between the Lines (d: Maria Koneva, Russia 2017)
JURY STATEMENT: A delightful and whimsical story from a skilled, emerging new voice in animation.
SPECIAL JURY MENTION
SHORT FILM JURIES FOR SIFF 2018
LIVE ACTION: Opal Bennett (Film Programmer), Warren Etheredge (founding faculty, TheFilmSchool) and Megan Oretsky (Vimeo)
DOCUMENTARY AND ANIMATION: Missy Laney (Adult Swim), Inga Diev (Ouat Media) and Abby Dylan (SAG-AFTRA)