Have Your Say: The Incredible Brad Bird

Last weekend, Brad Bird's Incredibles 2
landed with a thudding 'WHOMP' which was heard across the world. Our Andrew Mack loved it
and he was not the only one: with 180 million dollars domestic
and a CinemaScore rating of A+, you can say the film is looking towards a bright future.
The same can be said about Brad Bird, and honestly, judging from his films the man always has a lovely bright future living in his mind anyway. So let's make him our topic this week. What do you think his best film is? Do you prefer him working in live-action or in animation? And what source material would you love him to tackle in the future?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!
