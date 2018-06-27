DEAD NIGHT: Barbara Crampton Terrorizes in Trailer For Horror Indie

Horror flick Dead Night (formerly Applecart) sort of came, created a bit of buzz, and went after its world premiere last September but Brad Baruh's debut film is coming to cinemas and VOD on July 27th. But a new trailer was released earlier today and its easy to see why it was a buzz title last year.

James and his wife Casey load up their two teenage kids and head out to a remote cabin in Oregon for a weekend trip. When James heads into the snowy forest in search of firewood, he encounters an enigmatic woman passed out in the snow. Bringing her back to the cabin for help, the family has no way of knowing that the woman's presence is the catalyst for a series of events that will change their lives forever.

Starring horror icon Barbara Crampton and indie leading man AJ Bowen the trailer is at first deceptive because quite honestly, and this is not meant as a slight against Baruh, nothing from his career in film suggests that we should expect such beautiful images from him and his cinematographer Kenton Drew Johnson. Both have been doing different things on other cult flicks like John Dies at the End and Phantasm: Ravager but during that time they've clearly been taking notes and have come up with something looks really nice, at first.

Then the trailer takes a turn for the worse at the halfway point and we are assured that Dead Night descends into what we want and that is the horror elements with Crampton going off on her hosts. Take a look for yourself.

Current cinema list, with more venues to be added towards the release date.