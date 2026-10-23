SNAPSHOT: Dark Star Pictures Picks up Unique Victorian Era Found-Footage Horror

Dark Star Pictures just picked up North American rights for Snapshot, a unique Victorian found-footage horror movie from British director Joseph Archer that lands in theatres spring 2027 before hitting digital.

Set during the 1888 Jack the Ripper murders, the story follows an inventor tracking an all-female ghost-hunting crew who believe the killer is a monster, using a distinct 1:1 aspect ratio and pinhole camera style to mirror the era's sensationalized news.

Starring Tom Stourton, the film is already building momentum from spots at Edinburgh and Frightfest alongside a BIFA longlist nomination. The full announcement follows, along with a clip and some stills and the poster.

Word is, Snapshot flips the found-footage script by ditching modern cameras for 1888 London and a tight, claustrophobic 1:1 pinhole aesthetic. Instead of the usual GoPros or VHS camcorders, it follows an amateur inventor tracking an all-female ghost-hunting group who think Jack the Ripper is a monster. For horror fans who usually roll their eyes at the "why are they still filming?" trope, Snapshot apparently answers the question, turning early optical tech and scratched frames into the source of the dread.

Reportedly, it links today's fake news culture back to the tabloid media of the Victorian era (the relationship between Brits and tabloids has stood the test of time), delivering a mix of gothic noir and analog horror where the camera setup feels like a part of the story rather than a cheap gimmick.

Watch that clip below.