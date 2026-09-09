Toronto After Dark 2026: First Wave of Titles Announced, Featuring I LOVE PARIS, FROGMAN RETURNS, And 5 MORE MINUTES

Our friends at Toronto After Dark have announced the first four titles for this year's 19th edition of the festival.

This year's festival will feature the Canadian Premiere of timey wimey flick 5 More Minutes, the fabulously funnny vampire mockumentary I Love Paris (pictured above), and the closing night film, Frogman Returns, sequel to the cult hit, Frogman.

New this year is TADFF's Late Night Programme which will kick off with the World Premiere of My Love For You is Deep But The Devil Loves me Deeper. This will be one of three feature films screening at Canadian Filmmakers Distribution Centre (CFMDC)’s CineCycle (129 Spadina Avenue), a venue which holds a special place in the hearts of Toronto-base Anarchists and the rest of our genre film community. We can't talk about why it does, but if you've never been to Cinecycle you have to go.

Tickets go on sale on September 23rd. More information is in the announcement below.