PRACTICAL MAGIC 4K UHD: More Magical Treasures with Special Features

Directed by Griffin Dunne, and written by Robin Swicord, Akiva Goldsman, and Adam Brooks, the film is based on the bestselling novel written by Alice Hoffman.

The book was published in 1995. Practical Magic is full of many wonderful witchcraft wonders in 4K UHD. Sisters and family curses have meaning, which is why it’s essential to revisit this movie before the release of Practical Magic 2, which opens in cinemas on September 11. Audiences are in for a treat of nostalgia with the 4K UHD edition of the 1998 classic.

I appreciate the previous bonus features on the 4K UHD because they take viewers back in time. There is a sense of how the sisterhood came together in the special bonus feature titled Casting the Spell. In that feature, there are discussions with Nicole Kidman (who plays Gillian Owens), Sandra Bullock (who plays Sally Owens), Goran Visjnic (who plays Jimmy Angelov), and the producer Denise Di Novi. The conversations about chemistry and energy include interesting details in these bonus features and are an essential element to revisit. They help viewers better understand why the themes are still so vivid today in Practical Magic.

An extra layer of magical wonders comes from another previous bonus feature titled Making Magic. In this segment, there are excerpts from the book by author Alice Hoffman. She talks about how seeing her characters come to life is rewarding. There are also a few words from Dianne Wiest (who plays Aunt Jet), Stockard Channing (who plays Aunt Frances), and more. They amplify how Dunne’s creative control leads to a magical array of dynamics in the film. The sisters and aunts display empathy and surreal characteristics that cannot be dismissed. The 4K UHD of Practical Magic does an excellent job at effectively capturing magical nostalgia.

The beginning of a fantasy involving magic and witches goes downhill for both Sally and Gillian because a spell has prevented them from being able to fall in love. They are doomed if they do. It is a curse where love feels prevented. Gillian is in love with a man named Jimmy Angelov (Goran Visnjic) and Sally has fallen in love with Michael (Mark Feuerstein).

Sally keeps trying to prevent the use of magic. Despite how much they put their guard up, the curse still lingers. A police officer named Garry Hallet (Aidan Quinn) arrives with a purpose. He knows there is a theory of secrets that lies within the magic of Sally and Gillian.

The power of love, friendship, family, loss, and happiness spark the possibility of new beginnings. The darkness of the spell keeps creating elements of surprise. Practical Magic continues to feel powerful and wonderful.

While Aunt Frances and Aunt Jet may feel like enemies, yet deep down, they are not. They just remain faithful to where their spells lie. The accidental spell of despair is out of their control. Sally, however, can find ways to salvage what has been lost and what can be turned into something fulfilling with or without magic in her life. Wishes fade, and happiness is a struggle, but the witches and wonders have an interesting story to tell.

The performances of Bullock and Kidman still shine as an amazing sisterhood. The 1998 vibes of the film also shine as if they’re being reborn thanks to the restoration. The backstory and the narration weave together to take the viewing experience to a whole new level with Practical Magic in 4K UHD.

Audiences can watch the movie and go deeper with the commentary. Griffin Dunne, Denise Di Novi, Sandra Bullock, and composer Alan Silvestri take part in providing comments.. There are lots of words and detailed dialogue that feel like magical words are flying throughout the 4K UHD experience.

There is more information provided about the making of the movie than ever before. This is a gem of an opportunity to have the magic revisited with audiences before the release of Practical Magic 2.

Special Features:

-*NEW* Commentary by director Griffin Dunne, producer Denise Di Novi, Sandra Bullock, and composer Alan Silvestri [1:44:09]

-Talks with Griffin Dunne, Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, Goran Visjnic, Denise Di Novi and more in Casting the Spell [9:46]

-Talks with Alice Hoffman, Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, Denise Di Novi, and More in Making Magic [5:55]

Technical Details:

-2160p Ultra High Definition

-Audio: DTS-HD MA: English 5.1 Dolby Digital

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment is the distributor of many classic titles and TV series. Their official website has more information including opportunities to purchase the film on physical or digital.