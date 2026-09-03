IGNORE IT: Sam Evenson's Viral Short to be Adapted With SMILE Producers
Variety is reporting that YouTuber Sam Evenson is the latest to join the ranks of online filmmakers moving into making their first feature length movies. Evenson will work with Smile producers Temple Hill Entertainment and Anton to adapt his short film, Ignore It, which debuted online in 2021.
Evenson has been working with Neon to adapt another short of his, Mora, but Ignore It will head into production first, with sales launching at TIFF next week. Lily Collias (Roofman, Good One) is set to lead the cast.
You can watch the original short below.
Sam Evenson, the YouTube horror star behind the hugely popular Grimoire Horror channel, has teamed up with “Smile” producers Temple Hill Entertainment and Anton to adapt his viral horror short “Ignore It” into his feature directorial debut.The film, which Evenson will write and direct, follows a family who fights to survive living with a terrifying entity known only as ‘The Woman,’ who will kill you if you acknowledge her. As per the synopsis: “Their one rule for survival: ignore it.”“Sam is a generational talent whose viral horror shorts have delighted and terrified millions,” said Temple Hill Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to help bring his first feature to life, which will push the envelope on how cinematic language can be used to create an immersive horror experience. With Sam at the helm and Lily Collias as Becca, we can’t wait to bring this spine-chilling, emotional thrill ride of a movie to audiences around the world.”
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