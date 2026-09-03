IGNORE IT: Sam Evenson's Viral Short to be Adapted With SMILE Producers

Ignore It, which debuted online in 2021. Variety is reporting that YouTuber Sam Evenson is the latest to join the ranks of online filmmakers moving into making their first feature length movies. Evenson will work with Smile producers Temple Hill Entertainment and Anton to adapt his short film,, which debuted online in 2021.

Evenson has been working with Neon to adapt another short of his, Mora, but Ignore It will head into production first, with sales launching at TIFF next week. Lily Collias (Roofman, Good One) is set to lead the cast.

You can watch the original short below.