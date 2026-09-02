FORTITUDE Trailer Premiere: The WWII Story That Was so Crazy, It's True

If you know your World War II history you will know about Operation Fortitude and the deception plan to convince Germany that the Allied invasion was going to happen in one place in France when it was really going to happen at Normandy. The Allies did this through the use of fake equipment, false radio traffic and false information fed through double agents.

This new movie from director Simon West, is the dramatization of that remarkable story. The director is backed up by a heck of a cast as well. Fortitude stars Matthew Goode, Ed Skrein, Jordi Mollà, Alice Eve, Art Malik, Lukas Haas, Adrian Topol, Emilio Sakraya, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Paul Anderson, with Ben Kingsley, with Michael Sheen and Nicolas Cage.

FORTITUDE is based on an incredible true story and follows the fearless and unpredictable spy-soldiers Dudley Clarke (Ed Skrein) and Thomas Argyll “TAR” Robertson (Matthew Goode), as they devise the biggest deception mission ever mounted. With the support of Winston Churchill (Michael Sheen), Ian Fleming (Art Malik) and an extraordinary network of double agents, among them Dusko Popov (Nicolas Cage), the real-life spy who inspired the James Bond novels, Juan Pujol (Jordi Mollà), a Spanish chicken farmer, and Nancy Armstrong (Alice Eve), a top British Intelligence agent, they create a spectacular master plan using a fictitious army, fake tanks, aircraft and ships, actors and false radio messages to fool Hitler’s Nazi Army in the build-up to D-Day. Operation FORTITUDE decisively changed the course of World War II and paved the way for a free world.

The trailer for Fortitude is premiering today. Check it out below, along with a small batch of stills.