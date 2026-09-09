Beyond Fest 2026: Announcing a Full Line-up, a Bevy of Premieres, Reperatory, Restoration and Anniversary Screenings to Delight Genre Fans

Those fine folks at Beyond Fest have announced the full line-up of features, reperatory, anniversary and 4K screenings at this year's festival.

It is virtually a cinematic conucopia of fresh hits and venerated classics. If someone cannot find something they want to see in this year's line-up that sounds like a them problem. There is something for everyone.

There is the previously announced retrospective of M. Night Shyamalan's works. Robert Eggers will take over the Egyptian Theatre for a day-long celebration on his works. Dolph Lundgren will attend a double bill of Andrew Holmes’ documentary Dolph: Unbreakable paired with Roland Emmerich’s classic, Universal Soldier. Ken Russell's The Devils will simultaneously have two 35mm screenings at the Egyptian Theatre and Aero Theatre on one day during the festival.

Then there are the guests. On top of Shyamalan, Eggers and The Dolph, other guests incude Conor Oberst, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Berry, Michael Mann, RZA, Danny DeVito, Al Pacino, Martin Brest, Fede Álvarez, Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang and Jeremy Saulnier. If you are based in L.A. and you cannot pull top talent to attend your festival, who are you even?

All the films are listed below. There are a lot of them.

BEYOND FEST ANNOUNCES ITS FULL 2026 SLATE AND THE RETURN OF LOS ANGELES’ BIGGEST FILM FESTIVAL

Beyond Fest returns to celebrate the most exciting genre films and filmmakers with an explosive 81-feature slate that includes a bevy of World, U.S., and regional premieres, including V/H/S/MIXTAPE, Kore-eda’s LOOK BACK, PRIMETIME, YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER, VICTORIAN PSYCHO, DRAG, WICKER, PAPER TIGER, BEWARE BOIÚNA, and MINOTAUR, KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS, ROGUE TROOPER, and special in-person appearances including M. Night Shyamalan, Robert Eggers, Conor Oberst, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Berry, Michael Mann, Dolph Lundgren, RZA, Danny DeVito, Al Pacino, Martin Brest, Fede Álvarez, Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang and Jeremy Saulnier.

Beyond Fest, Los Angeles’ biggest film festival and the highest-attended genre film festival in the U.S., is proud to announce its complete slate of 2026 programming comprising 10 World Premieres, 4 North American Premieres, 7 U.S. Premieres, 28 West Coast Premieres, for a total of 81 feature films. Presented by MUBI and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest returns to the Egyptian Theatre, the MUBI Theatre at the Aero, Directors Village, and the MUBI Theatre at the Los Feliz 3, with all ticket sales going to the 501(c)(3) non-profit film institution. The festival will run from September 23 to October 6, 2026.

Opening night honors go to Lance Oppenheim’s electrifying PRIMETIME as it makes its West Coast Premiere at the epic Directors Village. At the MUBI Theatre at the Aero, Bassam Tariq’s powerful exploration of faith, fatherhood and family, YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER, is also making its West Coast Premiere.

Finally arriving at Beyond Fest is the mother of all holy grails, KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS, with two simultaneous 35mm screenings at the Egyptian Theatre and Aero Theatre. Russell’s singular masterpiece has been flawlessly restored and recut to the director’s exact specifications, bringing a fittingly unholy tone to this year’s proceedings.

Robert Eggers joins in person to take command of the Egyptian Theatre for a day-long celebration of his decade of decadence as we prepare for his newest nightmare. In addition to chronologically screening all four of his meticulously constructed horrors: THE WITCH, THE LIGHTHOUSE, THE NORTHMAN and NOSFERATU, Eggers will discuss his body of work and give attendees a first look at exclusive material from his upcoming film WERWULF.

Major premieres bringing fiercely individual new work to Los Angeles include Duncan Jones and Matt Berry rebirth of the iconic 2000 AD comic with ROGUE TROOPER, Mike Flanagan triumphantly returns with the cast of his mind-melting CARRIE to debut the series’ first two episodes, Sung Kang takes off his racing gloves and steps behind the camera for the propulsive thrill ride, DRIFTER, Brad Caleb Kane takes us all the way back to the beginning of the legend of Jason Voorhees with CRYSTAL LAKE, master filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda presents his devastating adaptation of acclaimed author Tatsuki Fujimoto’s beloved work LOOK BACK and Alex Gibney brings an incisive look behind the legend of Elon Musk, the world’s most heralded ‘inventor-entrepreneur’ who has enormous influence on the world in which we all live in MUSK. Multi-hyphenate musician extraordinaire Conor Oberst pairs the World Premiere of his short, INVENTION 13, with Nobuhiko Obayashi’s kaleidoscopic HAUSU, and RZA unleashes the continuation of his cinematic universe with the World Premiere episode of his new series SATURDAY AFTERNOON KUNG-FU THEATER - BORN INVINCIBLE paired with the 4K restoration of MASTER OF THE FLYING GUILLOTINE courtesy of those amazing folks at Severin.

Horror reigns supreme with the World Premiere of V/H/S/MIXTAPE, bringing together an unruly team of creatives including RZA, Flying Lotus and Ernest Dickerson; the West Coast Premieres of Mike P. Nelson’s outrageously fun giant-snake-gone-wild, BEWARE BOIÚNA, with Jessica Rothe in person; Zachary Wigon and Maika Monroe bring their delightfully unhinged Cannes hit VICTORIAN PSYCHO, filmmakers Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer’s are joined by star Lucy DeVito and producers Danny DeVito and Greg DeVito as they splatter their anarchic SXSW hit DRAG all over us, following its opening night stint at Midnight Madness, Joshua Giuliano brings his blood-soaked reinvention of the slasher movie RIVER, Samjad’s Midnight Madness hit vampiric action-gore fest HALF featuring the deadliest duo the screen has ever seen ,alum Adam Egypt Mortimer delivers his hallucinatory PATHETIC FALLACY pairing Kid Cudi and Jessica Rothe - who will join in-person, and Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kölsch triumphantly return home with their nature horror THE SWALLOW and Jordan Downey thrills with the West Coast Premiere of his delirious mystery-horror THE CYCLE with Trevor Newlin.

Must-see West Coast Premieres include Russell Goldman’s cerebral and unnerving SENDER with producer Jamie Lee Curtis, David Dastmalchian and Rhea Seehorn in person, Anton Corbijn’s elegant and murderous A TALENT FOR MURDER; Dempsey Bryk’s kinetic love letter to stunt people CRASH LAND with director Dempsey Bryk; the brilliant and timely thriller MINOTAUR from Academy Award-nominated Andrey Zvyagintsev, James Gray joins in person with his operatic 80’s thriller, PAPER TIGER, paired with his brooding crime drama LITTLE ODESSA, directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson bring their naughtily lustful WICKER to Los Angeles for its West Coast Premiere, director Doron Max Hagay charms with the wonderfully awkward SHE KEEPS ME YOUNG, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER - BLACK AND WHITE EDITION receives its International Premiere, fresh from its SXSW Audience Award win Jonás Cuarón brings his fantastical CAMPEÓN GABACHO, and Jane Schoenbrun’s TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA takes a very special victory lap enjoying the World Premiere of its “VHS EDITION”.

In addition to the previously announced retrospective of M. Night Shyamalan, several fellow Cinema icons are celebrated. Bruce Dern takes over the Aero Theater for an all-day celebration championing a lifetime of movies with back-to-back screenings of THE ’BURBS, SILENT RUNNING, THE DRIVER, and the U.S. Premiere of Mike Mendez’s Cannes-lauded documentary, DERNSIE: THE AMAZING LIFE OF BRUCE DERN. The legendary actor will join us for a post-screening, career-spanning Q&A. Part-time chemical engineer and full-time badass, Dolph Lundgren, joins us for a double bill of Andrew Holmes’ indomitable documentary DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE paired with Roland Emmerich’s rock-em-sock-em classic, UNIVERSAL SOLDIER. Writer/director/producer Martin Brest is joined by filmmaker friend Danny DeVito for a special tribute with the rarely-screened HOT DOGS FOR GAUGUIN and BEVERLY HILLS COP, and Al Pacino for his Oscar-winning SCENT OF A WOMAN, and Producer/Director Danny DeVito joins the Beyond Fest maelstrom for a very special screening of HOFFA, screening in 70mm for the first time in 30 years.

Restorations and recuts take a central role once more with a series of seminal films receiving the spotlight, and in the highest quality. In addition to KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS, David Lynch’s WILD AT HEART 4K restoration receives its North American Premiere, in addition to David Lynch’s dreamlike MULHOLLAND DRIVE with a plethora of collaborators and contributors in a special screening co-presented by Rucking Fotten. The World Premiere of Michael Mann’s new cut of MIAMI VICE, restored in 4K for the 20th anniversary screens at the legendary Directors Village, Bong Joon Ho’s monstrous THE HOST emerges from the river, newly restored in glorious 4K for its 20th Anniversary, Jackie Chan’s American breakthrough, RUMBLE IN THE BRONX is restored in 4K and presented with a very special introduction by Bob Odenkirk, E. Elias Merhige’s transgressive BEGOTTEN blazes onto the big screen for its West Coast Premiere in mind-melting 4K with the director in attendance, and Beyond Fest superhero supreme, whilst Terror Vision brings the World Premiere of the restoration of the never-seen-before-theatrically 1987 Uruguay shocker CROWLEY and the World Premiere of the 4K Restoration of Michele Soavi’s almost-never-seen 2006 neo-noir THE GOODBYE KISS courtesy of our friends at Severin.

Anniversaries take centre stage with Fede Álvarez returning with the 10th-anniversary of DON’T BREATHE with Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang and Danny Zovatto in person whilst Jeremy Saulnier brings the tight, taut and horrific GREEN ROOM back to life for its 10 Year Anniversary with special guests and Dennis Hauck returns to where it all began for the 10 Year Anniversary of TOO LATE with John Hawkes and other cast members in attendance and the 10th-anniversary presentation of Babak Anvari’s haunted bona-fide classic UNDER THE SHADOW with Narges Rashidi in person

“Beyond Fest has always existed to erase the false borders between arthouse and grindhouse, the brand new and the gloriously rediscovered,” said Evrim Ersoy, Beyond Fest Head of Programming. “This year’s programme is a maximalist celebration of Cinema in every form: major artists, new voices, impossible repertory events and the kind of shared theatrical experiences that can only happen in Los Angeles.”

MUBI Theatre at Los Feliz 3 opens its dedicated program of discoveries with the West Coast Premiere of Paolo Strippoli’s infernal THE SPIRAL, the West Coast Premiere of Ben Sottak’s thrill-tastic Halloween love-letter HALLOWARRIOR, the North American Premiere straight from Locarno of Rebekah McKendry’s tense vampire tale SUNDOWN and the North American Premiere of Casey Walker’s wintry ITHAQUA heralding the revival of Hammer Horror; the North American Premiere of Nathan McQuaid and Ben McQuaid’s riotous early Peter Jackson throwback WELCOME TO G-TOWN, the West Coast Premiere of the Caleb Phillips’ paranoid sci-fi SXSW hit with the shape-shifting IMPOSTERS, the World Premiere of Nadim Tabet’s intimate and unnerving ghost story IN THIS DARKNESS I SEE YOU and the West Coast Premiere of Óscar Martín’s feral nuns-and-vampires epic UPIRO; the special presentation of Max DeFalco’s one-of-a-kind TEN WILL, the West Coast Premiere of Matt Barats’ deadpan ANCHORS AWEIGH, the West Coast Premiere of Alex Schulman’s discomforting ADULT SUPERVISION and the West Coast Premiere of Koji Shiraishi’s occult nightmare KINKI; the World Premiere of Sean Hogan’s nightmarish true crime meets supernatural shocker THE DARK GETS IN, the World Premiere of Britt Falardeau’s exquisite tale of horror and redemption HINTER, the World Premiere of Alison Eve-Hammersly’s 90’s inspired terrifying found-footage investigation ERIE; the West Coast Premiere of Noah Stratton-Twine and Jake Kuhn’s eccentric and inventive THE PERIL AT PINCER POINT, the West Coast Premiere of Isabel Sandoval’s sensual crime epic MOONGLOW and the U.S. Premiere of Paul Wright’s emotionally-charged MISSION, featuring an all-time performance from George MacKay.

The festival’s shorts program will, once again, bring together the best of short form cinema from established and up-and-coming filmmakers, proving to be THE destination for discovery with five dedicated blocks - and this year, sponsored by Early Media, the top three films will be eligible for cash prizes as judged by a panel of industry experts.

“Beyond Fest is at its most exciting when a World Premiere, a radical new filmmaker, a 70mm epic and a once-in-a-lifetime tribute can all exist within the same programme,” said Chris LeMaire, American Cinematheque Director of Programming. “This slate reflects the range, curiosity and complete commitment to theatrical Cinema shared by Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque.”

BEYOND FEST 2026 PROGRAM

EGYPTIAN THEATRE

BEWARE BOIÚNA

West Coast Premiere

Director: Mike P. Nelson

Country: United States

Runtime: TBA

Year: 2026

Distributor: Lionsgate

Guests: Jessica Rothe

BEGOTTEN

West Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration

Director: E. Elias Merhige

Country: United States

Runtime: 78 minutes

Year: 1989

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Guests: E. Elias Merhige

THE WITCH

Repertory Screening

Director: Robert Eggers

Country: United States / Canada / United Kingdom

Runtime: 92 minutes

Year: 2015

Distributor: A24

Guests:

THE LIGHTHOUSE

Repertory Screening

Director: Robert Eggers

Country: United States / Canada

Runtime: 110 minutes

Year: 2019

Distributor: A24

Guests:

THE NORTHMAN

Repertory Screening

Director: Robert Eggers

Country: United States

Runtime: 137 minutes

Year: 2022

Distributor: Focus Features

Guests: Director Robert Eggers

NOSFERATU

Repertory Screening

Director: Robert Eggers

Country: United States

Runtime: 132 minutes

Year: 2024

Distributor: Focus Features

Guests: Director Robert Eggers

HOFFA

70mm Repertory Screening

Director: Danny DeVito

Country: United States

Runtime: 140 minutes

Year: 1992

Distributor: 20th Century Fox

Guests: Director Danny DeVito

ROGUE TROOPER

U.S. Premiere

Director: Duncan Jones

Country: United Kingdom / United States

Runtime: 125 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Duncan Jones, Actor Matt Berry, Producer Stuart Fenegan

DRAG

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer

Country: United States

Runtime: 86 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Briarcliff Entertainment

Guests: Directors Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer, Lucy DeVito, Danny DeVito, Greg DeVito

INVENTION 13 + HAUSU

World Premiere

Directors: TBA / Nobuhiko Obayashi

Country: United States / Japan

Runtime: 15 minutes + 88 minutes

Year: 2026 / 1977

Distributor: Janus Films (HAUSU)

Guests: Director Conor Oberst

UNBREAKABLE

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 2000

Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Guests:

SPLIT

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 117 minutes

Year: 2016

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Guests:

GLASS

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 129 minutes

Year: 2019

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan

SIGNS

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 2002

Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Guests:

KNOCK AT THE CABIN

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

Year: 2023

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan

THE VISIT

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 94 minutes

Year: 2015

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Guests:

TRAP

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 105 minutes

Year: 2024

Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures

Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan

THE SIXTH SENSE

Repertory Screening

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Country: United States

Runtime: 107 minutes

Year: 1999

Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan

V/H/S/MIXTAPE

World Premiere

Directors: RZA, Flying Lotus, Ernest Dickerson, Tobias Forge, David Moreau, Renee Zhan

Country: United States

Runtime: Approximately 98 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Shudder

Guests:

RIVER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Joshua Giuliano

Country: United States

Runtime: 92 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Shudder

Guests: Director Joshua Giuliano

SATURDAY AFTERNOON KUNG-FU THEATER - ‘BORN INVINCIBLE’

World Premiere

Director: RZA

Country: United States

Runtime: 40 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director RZA

MASTER OF THE FLYING GUILLOTINE

World Premiere of the 4K Restoration - Special Introduction by RZA

Director: Jimmy Wang Yu

Country: Taiwan / Hong Kong

Runtime: 93 minutes

Year: 1976

Distributor: Severin Films

Guests: RZA

CRYSTAL LAKE

Special Screening

Director: Michael Lennox

Country: United States

Runtime: 108 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Peacock

Guests: Brad Caleb Kane

FRIDAY THE 13TH

Repertory Screening

Director: Sean S. Cunningham

Country: United States

Runtime: 95 minutes

Year: 1980

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

Guests:

DAVID J’S GRAND GUIGNOL SILENT SHORTS

Repertory Screening - Live Score

Directors: Various

Country: France, United States, UK

Runtime: 120 min

Year: 1898 - 1921

Distributor: Severin Films

Guests:

RUMBLE IN THE BRONX

Theatrical Premiere of the 4K Restoration

Director: Stanley Tong

Country: Hong Kong

Runtime: 85 minutes

Year: 1995

Distributor: Warner Bros

Guests: Special introduction by Bob Odenkirk

VICTORIAN PSYCHO

West Coast Premiere

Director: Zachary Wigon

Country: United Kingdom / Ireland

Runtime: 90 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Guests: Director Zachary Wigon, Thomasin McKenzie

THE HOST

World Premiere of the 4K Restoration

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 119 minutes

Year: 2006

Distributor: Magnolia Pictures

Guests:

GREEN ROOM

10th Anniversary Screening

Director: Jeremy Saulnier

Country: United States

Runtime: 95 minutes

Year: 2015

Distributor: A24

Guests: Director Jeremy Saulnier

TOO LATE

10th Anniversary Screening

Director: Dennis Hauck

Country: United States

Runtime: 107 minutes

Year: 2015

Distributor: Antenna Releasing

Guests: Director Dennis Hauck, John Hawkes

WILD AT HEART

North American Premiere of 4K Restoration

Director: David Lynch

Country: United States

Runtime: 124 minutes

Year: 1990

Distributor:

Guests:

MULHOLLAND DRIVE

Repertory Screening co-presented by Rucking Fotten

Director: David Lynch

Country: United States / France

Runtime: 147 minutes

Year: 2001

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Guests:

KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS

West Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration of Director’s Cut - 35MM Screening

Director: Ken Russell

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: TBA

Year: 1971

Distributor: Warner Bros. Clockwork

Guests:

MUBI THEATRE AT THE AERO

YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Bassam Tariq

Country: United States

Runtime: 112 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios

Guests:

HALF

West Coast Premiere

Director: Samjad

Country: India

Runtime: 110 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests:

SENDER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Russell Goldman

Country: United States

Runtime: 94 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Russell Goldman, David Dastmalchian, Rhea Seehorn, Jamie Lee Curtis

A TALENT FOR MURDER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Anton Corbijn

Country: United Kingdom / Italy

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Guests:

SHE KEEPS ME YOUNG

West Coast Premiere

Director: Doron Max Hagay

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Doron Max Hagay

MUSK

West Coast Premiere

Director: Alex Gibney

Country: United States

Runtime: 235 min

Year: 2026

Distributor: Bleecker Street

CARRIE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Mike Flanagan

Country: United States

Runtime: 101 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Prime Video

Guests: Director Mike Flanagan, Samantha Sloyan

DON’T BREATHE

10th Anniversary Screening

Director: Fede Álvarez

Country: United States

Runtime: 88 minutes

Year: 2016

Distributor: Screen Gems

Guests: Director Fede Álvarez, Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang, Danny Zovatto, Dylan Minnette

THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER

International Premiere of the Black-and-White Edition

Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Country: Japan

Runtime: 147 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Janus Films

Guests:

LOOK BACK

U.S. Premiere

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Country: Japan

Runtime: 100 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: GKIDS

Guests:

HOT DOGS FOR GAUGUIN

Special Screening

Director: Martin Brest

Country: United States

Runtime: 22 minutes

Year: 1972

Distributor:

Guests: Director Martin Brest, Danny DeVito

BEVERLY HILLS COP

Special Screening

Director: Martin Brest

Country: United States

Runtime: 105 minutes

Year: 1984

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

Guests: Director Martin Brest

DRIFTER

U.S. Premiere

Director: Sung Kang

Country: United States

Runtime: 120 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Sung Kang

CRASH LAND

West Coast Premiere

Director: Dempsey Bryk

Country: Canada

Runtime: 90 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Dempsey Bryk, Gabriel LaBelle, Billy Bryk, Julian Geneen

THE CYCLE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jordan Downey

Country: United States

Runtime: 111 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Shudder

Guests: Director Jordan Downey, Kevin Stewart, Trevor Newlin, Patrick McGee

MINOTAUR

West Coast Premiere

Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev

Country: France / Germany / Latvia

Runtime: 135 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: MUBI

Guests:

CAMPEÓN GABACHO

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jonás Cuarón

Country: Mexico

Runtime: 108 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Janus Films

Guests: Jonás Cuarón

PATHETIC FALLACY

West Coast Premiere

Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer

Country: United States

Runtime: 98 mins

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Adam Egypt Mortimer, Kid Cudi, Jessica Rothe

THE SWALLOW

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kevin Kölsch & Dennis Widmyer

Country: United States

Runtime: 82 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Directors Kevin Kölsch & Dennis Widmyer

DONNIE DARKO

25th Anniversary Screening

Director: Richard Kelly

Country: United States

Runtime: 113 minutes

Year: 2001

Distributor: Newmarket Films

Guests: Director Richard Kelly, James Duvall,

TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA

World Premiere of the “VHS Edition”

Director: Jane Schoenbrun

Country: United States / Canada

Runtime: 112 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: MUBI

Guests:

UNIVERSAL SOLDIER

Repertory Screening

Director: Roland Emmerich

Country: United States

Runtime: 102 minutes

Year: 1992

Distributor: TriStar Pictures

Guests:

DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE

Director: Andrew Holmes

Country: Canada

Runtime: 78 minutes

Year: 2025

Distributor: Upstream Flix

Guests: Dolph Lundgren

PAPER TIGER

West Coast Premiere

Director/Writer: James Gray

Country: United States

Runtime: 115 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: NEON

Guests: Writer/Director James Gray

LITTLE ODESSA

Repertory Screening

Director/Writer :James Gray

Country: United States

Runtime: 98 minutes

Year: 1994

Distributor:

Guests: Writer/Director James Gray

THE ’BURBS

Repertory Screening

Director: Joe Dante

Country: United States

Runtime: 101 minutes

Year: 1989

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Guests: Bruce Dern

SILENT RUNNING

Repertory Screening

Director: Douglas Trumbull

Country: United States

Runtime: 89 minutes

Year: 1972

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Guests: Bruce Dern

THE DRIVER

Repertory Screening

Director: Walter Hill

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

Year: 1978

Distributor: 20th Century Fox

Guests: Bruce Dern

DERNSIE: THE AMAZING LIFE OF BRUCE DERN

U.S. Premiere

Director: Mike Mendez

Country: United States

Runtime: 111 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Mike Mendez, Bruce Dern

WICKER

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson

Country: United Kingdom / United States

Runtime: 105 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Black Bear

Guests: Director Alex Huston Fischer, Director Eleanor Wilson

KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS

West Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration - 35MM Screening

Director: Ken Russell

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: TBA

Year: 1971

Distributor: Warner Bros. Clockwork

Guests:

DIRECTORS VILLAGE

PRIMETIME

West Coast Premiere

Director: Lance Oppenheim

Country: United States

Runtime: 110 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: A24

Guests: Director Lance Oppenheim

SCENT OF A WOMAN

Repertory Screening

Director: Martin Brest

Country: United States

Runtime: 156 minutes

Year: 1992

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Guests: Director Martin Brest, Al Pacino

MIAMI VICE: DIRECTOR’S FINAL CUT

20th Anniversary Screening - World Premiere of Michael Mann’s New Cut in 4K

Director: Michael Mann

Country: United States

Runtime: TBA

Year: 2006

Distributor:

Guests: Director Michael Mann

MUBI THEATRE AT LOS FELIZ 3

THE SPIRAL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Paolo Strippoli

Country: Italy / France / Belgium

Runtime: 115 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Paolo Strippoli

THE GOODBYE KISS

World Premiere of 4K Restoration

Director: Michele Soavi

Country: Italy

Runtime: 107 min

Year: 2006

Distributor: Severin Films

HALLOWARRIOR

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ben Sottak

Country: United States

Runtime: 80 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor: Shudder

Guests: Director Ben Sottak

SUNDOWN

North American Premiere

Director: Rebekah McKendry

Country: Canada

Runtime: 80 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Rebekah McKendry

SUNDAY PRINT EDITION -

Director: TBA

Country: TBA

Runtime: TBA

Year: TBA

Distributor:

Guests:

ITHAQUA

North American Premiere

Director: Casey Walker

Country: Canada

Runtime: 110 min

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Casey Walker

WELCOME TO G-TOWN

North American Premiere

Directors: Nathan McQuaid and Ben McQuaid

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 85 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Nathan McQuaid, Director Ben McQuaid, Dylan Antscherl

IMPOSTERS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Caleb Phillips

Country: United States

Runtime: 102 min

Year: 2026

Distributor: Brainstorm Media

Guests: Director Caleb Phillips, Thomas Bond, Jessica Rothe

UPIRO

West Coast Premiere

Director: Óscar Martín

Country: Spain

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Óscar Martín, Elena Muñoz

ADULT SUPERVISION

West Coast Premiere - Co-Presented with Killer Movies with Josh Miller

Director: Alex Schulman

Country: Sweden

Runtime: 108 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests:

IN THIS DARKNESS I SEE YOU

World Premiere

Director: Nadim Tabet

Country: Lebanon / France / Saudi Arabia / Qatar

Runtime: 85

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests:

TEN WILL

Special Screening

Director: Max DeFalco

Country: United States

Runtime: 74 min

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Max DeFalco

ANCHORS AWEIGH

West Coast Premiere

Director: Matt Barats

Country: United States

Runtime: 71 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Matt Barats

ERIE

World Premiere

Director: Alison Eve-Hammersly

Country: United States

Runtime: 89 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

KINKI

West Coast Premiere

Director: Koji Shiraishi

Country: Japan

Runtime: 104 minutes

Year: 2025

Distributor:

Guests:

THE DARK GETS IN

World Premiere

Director: Sean Hogan

Country: UK

Runtime: 91 min

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Sean Hogan

HINTER

World Premiere

Director: Britt Falardeau

Country: United States

Runtime: 102 min

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests:

THE PERIL AT PINCER POINT

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Noah Stratton-Twine and Jake Kuhn

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 83 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Noah Stratton-Twine, director Jake Kuhn

UNDER THE SHADOW

10th Anniversary Screening

Director: Babak Anvari

Country: United Kingdom / Jordan / Qatar

Runtime: 84 minutes

Year: 2016

Distributor: Vertical Entertainment / XYZ Films

Guests: Narges Rashidi

CROWLEY

World Premiere of Restoration

Director: Ricardo Islas

Country: Uruguay

Runtime: 74 min

Year: 1987

Distributor: Terror Vision

Guests:

SUNDAY 35MM EDITION - HOLIDAY

Director: George Cukor

Country: United States

Runtime: 95 min

Year: 1938

Distributor: Columbia Pictures

Guests: Isabel Sandoval

MOONGLOW

West Coast Premiere

Director: Isabel Sandoval

Country: Philippines / Taiwan / Japan

Runtime: 120 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: Director Isabel Sandoval

MISSION

U.S. Premiere

Director: Paul Wright

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 87 minutes

Year: 2026

Distributor:

Guests: