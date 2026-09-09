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Beyond Fest 2026: Announcing a Full Line-up, a Bevy of Premieres, Reperatory, Restoration and Anniversary Screenings to Delight Genre Fans

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Beyond Fest 2026: Announcing a Full Line-up, a Bevy of Premieres, Reperatory, Restoration and Anniversary Screenings to Delight Genre Fans
Those fine folks at Beyond Fest have announced the full line-up of features, reperatory, anniversary and 4K screenings at this year's festival.
 
It is virtually a cinematic conucopia of fresh hits and venerated classics. If someone cannot find something they want to see in this year's line-up that sounds like a them problem. There is something for everyone. 
 
There is the previously announced retrospective of M. Night Shyamalan's works. Robert Eggers will take over the Egyptian Theatre for a day-long celebration on his works. Dolph Lundgren will attend a double bill of Andrew Holmes’ documentary Dolph: Unbreakable paired with Roland Emmerich’s classic, Universal SoldierKen Russell's The Devils will simultaneously have two 35mm screenings at the Egyptian Theatre and Aero Theatre on one day during the festival.
 
Then there are the guests. On top of Shyamalan, Eggers and The Dolph, other guests incude Conor Oberst, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Berry, Michael Mann, RZA, Danny DeVito, Al Pacino, Martin Brest, Fede Álvarez, Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang and Jeremy Saulnier. If you are based in L.A. and you cannot pull top talent to attend your festival, who are you even? 
 
All the films are listed below. There are a lot of them. 
 
BEYOND FEST ANNOUNCES ITS FULL 2026 SLATE AND THE RETURN OF LOS ANGELES’ BIGGEST FILM FESTIVAL
 
Beyond Fest returns to celebrate the most exciting genre films and filmmakers with an explosive 81-feature slate that includes a bevy of World, U.S., and regional premieres, including V/H/S/MIXTAPE, Kore-eda’s LOOK BACK, PRIMETIME, YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER, VICTORIAN PSYCHO, DRAG, WICKER, PAPER TIGER, BEWARE BOIÚNA, and MINOTAUR, KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS, ROGUE TROOPER, and special in-person appearances including M. Night Shyamalan, Robert Eggers, Conor Oberst, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Berry, Michael Mann, Dolph Lundgren, RZA, Danny DeVito, Al Pacino, Martin Brest, Fede Álvarez, Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang and Jeremy Saulnier.
 
Beyond Fest, Los Angeles’ biggest film festival and the highest-attended genre film festival in the U.S., is proud to announce its complete slate of 2026 programming comprising 10 World Premieres, 4 North American Premieres, 7 U.S. Premieres, 28 West Coast Premieres, for a total of 81 feature films. Presented by MUBI and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest returns to the Egyptian Theatre, the MUBI Theatre at the Aero, Directors Village, and the MUBI Theatre at the Los Feliz 3, with all ticket sales going to the 501(c)(3) non-profit film institution. The festival will run from September 23 to October 6, 2026.
 
Opening night honors go to Lance Oppenheim’s electrifying PRIMETIME as it makes its West Coast Premiere at the epic Directors Village. At the MUBI Theatre at the Aero, Bassam Tariq’s powerful exploration of faith, fatherhood and family, YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER, is also making its West Coast Premiere. 
 
Finally arriving at Beyond Fest is the mother of all holy grails, KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS, with two simultaneous 35mm screenings at the Egyptian Theatre and Aero Theatre. Russell’s singular masterpiece has been flawlessly restored and recut to the director’s exact specifications, bringing a fittingly unholy tone to this year’s proceedings.
 
Robert Eggers joins in person to take command of the Egyptian Theatre for a day-long celebration of his decade of decadence as we prepare for his newest nightmare. In addition to chronologically screening all four of his meticulously constructed horrors: THE WITCH, THE LIGHTHOUSE, THE NORTHMAN and NOSFERATU, Eggers will discuss his body of work and give attendees a first look at exclusive material from his upcoming film WERWULF.
 
Major premieres bringing fiercely individual new work to Los Angeles include Duncan Jones and Matt Berry rebirth of the iconic 2000 AD comic with ROGUE TROOPER, Mike Flanagan triumphantly returns with the cast of his mind-melting CARRIE to debut the series’ first two episodes, Sung Kang takes off his racing gloves and steps behind the camera for the propulsive thrill ride, DRIFTER, Brad Caleb Kane takes us all the way back to the beginning of the legend of Jason Voorhees with CRYSTAL LAKE, master filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda presents his devastating adaptation of acclaimed author Tatsuki Fujimoto’s beloved work LOOK BACK and Alex Gibney brings an incisive look behind the legend of Elon Musk, the world’s most heralded ‘inventor-entrepreneur’ who has enormous influence on the world in which we all live in MUSK. Multi-hyphenate musician extraordinaire Conor Oberst pairs the World Premiere of his short, INVENTION 13, with Nobuhiko Obayashi’s kaleidoscopic HAUSU, and RZA unleashes the continuation of his cinematic universe with the World Premiere episode of his new series SATURDAY AFTERNOON KUNG-FU THEATER - BORN INVINCIBLE paired with the 4K restoration of MASTER OF THE FLYING GUILLOTINE courtesy of those amazing folks at Severin.
 
Horror reigns supreme with the World Premiere of V/H/S/MIXTAPE, bringing together an unruly team of creatives including RZA, Flying Lotus and Ernest Dickerson; the West Coast Premieres of Mike P. Nelson’s outrageously fun giant-snake-gone-wild, BEWARE BOIÚNA, with Jessica Rothe in person; Zachary Wigon and Maika Monroe bring their delightfully unhinged Cannes hit VICTORIAN PSYCHO,  filmmakers Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer’s are joined by star Lucy DeVito and producers Danny DeVito and Greg DeVito as they splatter their anarchic SXSW hit DRAG all over us, following its opening night stint at Midnight Madness, Joshua Giuliano brings his blood-soaked reinvention of the slasher movie RIVER, Samjad’s Midnight Madness hit vampiric action-gore fest HALF featuring the deadliest duo the screen has ever seen ,alum Adam Egypt Mortimer delivers his hallucinatory PATHETIC FALLACY pairing Kid Cudi and Jessica Rothe - who will join in-person, and Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kölsch triumphantly return home with their nature horror THE SWALLOW and Jordan Downey thrills with the West Coast Premiere of his delirious mystery-horror THE CYCLE with Trevor Newlin.
 
Must-see West Coast Premieres include Russell Goldman’s cerebral and unnerving SENDER with producer Jamie Lee Curtis, David Dastmalchian and Rhea Seehorn in person, Anton Corbijn’s elegant and murderous A TALENT FOR MURDER; Dempsey Bryk’s kinetic love letter to stunt people CRASH LAND with director Dempsey Bryk;  the brilliant and timely thriller MINOTAUR from Academy Award-nominated Andrey Zvyagintsev, James Gray joins in person with his operatic 80’s thriller, PAPER TIGER, paired with his brooding crime drama LITTLE ODESSA, directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson bring their naughtily lustful WICKER to Los Angeles for its West Coast Premiere, director Doron Max Hagay charms with the wonderfully awkward SHE KEEPS ME YOUNG, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER - BLACK AND WHITE EDITION receives its International Premiere, fresh from its SXSW Audience Award win Jonás Cuarón brings his fantastical CAMPEÓN GABACHO, and Jane Schoenbrun’s TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA takes a very special victory lap enjoying the World Premiere of its “VHS EDITION”.
 
In addition to the previously announced retrospective of M. Night Shyamalan, several fellow Cinema icons are celebrated. Bruce Dern takes over the Aero Theater for an all-day celebration championing a lifetime of movies with back-to-back screenings of THE ’BURBS, SILENT RUNNING, THE DRIVER, and the U.S. Premiere of Mike Mendez’s Cannes-lauded documentary, DERNSIE: THE AMAZING LIFE OF BRUCE DERN. The legendary actor will join us for a post-screening, career-spanning Q&A. Part-time chemical engineer and full-time badass, Dolph Lundgren, joins us for a double bill of Andrew Holmes’ indomitable documentary DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE paired with Roland Emmerich’s rock-em-sock-em classic, UNIVERSAL SOLDIER. Writer/director/producer Martin Brest is joined by filmmaker friend Danny DeVito for a special tribute with the rarely-screened HOT DOGS FOR GAUGUIN and BEVERLY HILLS COP, and Al Pacino for his Oscar-winning SCENT OF A WOMAN, and Producer/Director Danny DeVito joins the Beyond Fest maelstrom for a very special screening of HOFFA, screening in 70mm for the first time in 30 years. 
 
Restorations and recuts take a central role once more with a series of seminal films receiving the spotlight, and in the highest quality. In addition to KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS, David Lynch’s WILD AT HEART 4K restoration receives its North American Premiere, in addition to David Lynch’s dreamlike MULHOLLAND DRIVE with a plethora of collaborators and contributors in a special screening co-presented by Rucking Fotten. The World Premiere of Michael Mann’s new cut of MIAMI VICE, restored in 4K for the 20th anniversary screens at the legendary Directors Village, Bong Joon Ho’s monstrous THE HOST emerges from the river, newly restored in glorious 4K for its 20th Anniversary, Jackie Chan’s American breakthrough, RUMBLE IN THE BRONX is restored in 4K and presented with a very special introduction by Bob Odenkirk, E. Elias Merhige’s transgressive BEGOTTEN blazes onto the big screen for its West Coast Premiere in mind-melting 4K with the director in attendance, and Beyond Fest superhero supreme, whilst Terror Vision brings the World Premiere of the restoration of the never-seen-before-theatrically 1987 Uruguay shocker CROWLEY and the World Premiere of the 4K Restoration of Michele Soavi’s almost-never-seen 2006 neo-noir THE GOODBYE KISS courtesy of our friends at Severin.
 
Anniversaries take centre stage with Fede Álvarez returning with the 10th-anniversary of DON’T BREATHE with Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang and Danny Zovatto in person whilst Jeremy Saulnier brings the tight, taut and horrific GREEN ROOM back to life for its 10 Year Anniversary with special guests and Dennis Hauck returns to where it all began for the 10 Year Anniversary of TOO LATE with John Hawkes and other cast members in attendance and the 10th-anniversary presentation of Babak Anvari’s haunted bona-fide classic UNDER THE SHADOW with Narges Rashidi in person
 
“Beyond Fest has always existed to erase the false borders between arthouse and grindhouse, the brand new and the gloriously rediscovered,” said Evrim Ersoy, Beyond Fest Head of Programming. “This year’s programme is a maximalist celebration of Cinema in every form: major artists, new voices, impossible repertory events and the kind of shared theatrical experiences that can only happen in Los Angeles.”
 
MUBI Theatre at Los Feliz 3 opens its dedicated program of discoveries with the West Coast Premiere of Paolo Strippoli’s infernal THE SPIRAL, the West Coast Premiere of Ben Sottak’s thrill-tastic Halloween love-letter HALLOWARRIOR, the North American Premiere straight from Locarno of Rebekah McKendry’s tense vampire tale SUNDOWN and the North American Premiere of Casey Walker’s wintry ITHAQUA heralding the revival of Hammer Horror; the North American Premiere of Nathan McQuaid and Ben McQuaid’s riotous early Peter Jackson throwback WELCOME TO G-TOWN, the West Coast Premiere of the Caleb Phillips’ paranoid sci-fi SXSW hit with the shape-shifting IMPOSTERS, the World Premiere of Nadim Tabet’s intimate and unnerving ghost story IN THIS DARKNESS I SEE YOU and the West Coast Premiere of Óscar Martín’s feral nuns-and-vampires epic UPIRO; the special presentation of Max DeFalco’s one-of-a-kind TEN WILL, the West Coast Premiere of Matt Barats’ deadpan ANCHORS AWEIGH, the West Coast Premiere of Alex Schulman’s discomforting ADULT SUPERVISION and the West Coast Premiere of Koji Shiraishi’s occult nightmare KINKI; the World Premiere of Sean Hogan’s nightmarish true crime meets supernatural shocker THE DARK GETS IN, the World Premiere of Britt Falardeau’s exquisite tale of horror and redemption HINTER, the World Premiere of Alison Eve-Hammersly’s 90’s inspired terrifying found-footage investigation ERIE; the West Coast Premiere of Noah Stratton-Twine and Jake Kuhn’s eccentric and inventive THE PERIL AT PINCER POINT, the West Coast Premiere of Isabel Sandoval’s sensual crime epic MOONGLOW and the U.S. Premiere of Paul Wright’s emotionally-charged MISSION, featuring an all-time performance from George MacKay. 
 
The festival’s shorts program will, once again, bring together the best of short form cinema from established and up-and-coming filmmakers, proving to be THE destination for discovery with five dedicated blocks - and this year, sponsored by Early Media, the top three films will be eligible for cash prizes as judged by a panel of industry experts.
 
“Beyond Fest is at its most exciting when a World Premiere, a radical new filmmaker, a 70mm epic and a once-in-a-lifetime tribute can all exist within the same programme,” said Chris LeMaire, American Cinematheque Director of Programming. “This slate reflects the range, curiosity and complete commitment to theatrical Cinema shared by Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque.”
 
BEYOND FEST 2026 PROGRAM
 
EGYPTIAN THEATRE
 
BEWARE BOIÚNA
West Coast Premiere
Director: Mike P. Nelson
Country: United States
Runtime: TBA
Year: 2026
Distributor: Lionsgate
Guests: Jessica Rothe
 
BEGOTTEN
West Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration
Director: E. Elias Merhige
Country: United States
Runtime: 78 minutes
Year: 1989
Distributor: Kino Lorber
Guests: E. Elias Merhige
 
THE WITCH
Repertory Screening
Director: Robert Eggers
Country: United States / Canada / United Kingdom
Runtime: 92 minutes
Year: 2015
Distributor: A24
Guests:
 
THE LIGHTHOUSE
Repertory Screening
Director: Robert Eggers
Country: United States / Canada
Runtime: 110 minutes
Year: 2019
Distributor: A24
Guests:
 
THE NORTHMAN
Repertory Screening
Director: Robert Eggers
Country: United States
Runtime: 137 minutes
Year: 2022
Distributor: Focus Features
Guests: Director Robert Eggers
 
NOSFERATU
Repertory Screening
Director: Robert Eggers
Country: United States
Runtime: 132 minutes
Year: 2024
Distributor: Focus Features
Guests: Director Robert Eggers
 
HOFFA
70mm Repertory Screening
Director: Danny DeVito
Country: United States
Runtime: 140 minutes
Year: 1992
Distributor: 20th Century Fox
Guests: Director Danny DeVito
 
ROGUE TROOPER
U.S. Premiere
Director: Duncan Jones
Country: United Kingdom / United States
Runtime: 125 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Duncan Jones, Actor Matt Berry, Producer Stuart Fenegan
 
DRAG
West Coast Premiere
Directors: Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer
Country: United States
Runtime: 86 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Briarcliff Entertainment
Guests: Directors Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer, Lucy DeVito, Danny DeVito, Greg DeVito
 
INVENTION 13 + HAUSU
World Premiere
Directors: TBA / Nobuhiko Obayashi
Country: United States / Japan
Runtime: 15 minutes + 88 minutes
Year: 2026 / 1977
Distributor: Janus Films (HAUSU)
Guests: Director Conor Oberst
 
UNBREAKABLE
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 2000
Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution
Guests:
 
SPLIT
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 117 minutes
Year: 2016
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Guests:
 
GLASS
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 129 minutes
Year: 2019
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan
 
SIGNS
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 2002
Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution
Guests:
 
KNOCK AT THE CABIN
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 100 minutes
Year: 2023
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan
 
THE VISIT
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 94 minutes
Year: 2015
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Guests:
 
TRAP
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 105 minutes
Year: 2024
Distributor: Warner Bros. Pictures
Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan
 
THE SIXTH SENSE
Repertory Screening
Director: M. Night Shyamalan
Country: United States
Runtime: 107 minutes
Year: 1999
Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution
Guests: Director M. Night Shyamalan
 
V/H/S/MIXTAPE
World Premiere
Directors: RZA, Flying Lotus, Ernest Dickerson, Tobias Forge, David Moreau, Renee Zhan
Country: United States
Runtime: Approximately 98 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Shudder
Guests:
 
RIVER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Joshua Giuliano
Country: United States
Runtime: 92 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Shudder
Guests: Director Joshua Giuliano
 
SATURDAY AFTERNOON KUNG-FU THEATER - ‘BORN INVINCIBLE’
World Premiere
Director: RZA
Country: United States
Runtime: 40 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director RZA
 
MASTER OF THE FLYING GUILLOTINE
World Premiere of the 4K Restoration - Special Introduction by RZA
Director: Jimmy Wang Yu
Country: Taiwan / Hong Kong
Runtime: 93 minutes
Year: 1976
Distributor: Severin Films
Guests: RZA
 
CRYSTAL LAKE
Special Screening
Director: Michael Lennox
Country: United States
Runtime: 108 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Peacock
Guests: Brad Caleb Kane
 
FRIDAY THE 13TH
Repertory Screening
Director: Sean S. Cunningham
Country: United States
Runtime: 95 minutes
Year: 1980
Distributor: Paramount Pictures
Guests:
 
DAVID J’S GRAND GUIGNOL SILENT SHORTS
Repertory Screening - Live Score
Directors: Various
Country: France, United States, UK
Runtime: 120 min
Year: 1898 - 1921
Distributor: Severin Films
Guests:
 
RUMBLE IN THE BRONX
Theatrical Premiere of the 4K Restoration
Director: Stanley Tong
Country: Hong Kong
Runtime: 85 minutes
Year: 1995
Distributor: Warner Bros
Guests: Special introduction by Bob Odenkirk
 
VICTORIAN PSYCHO
West Coast Premiere
Director: Zachary Wigon
Country: United Kingdom / Ireland
Runtime: 90 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Bleecker Street
Guests: Director Zachary Wigon, Thomasin McKenzie
 
THE HOST
World Premiere of the 4K Restoration
Director: Bong Joon Ho
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 119 minutes
Year: 2006
Distributor: Magnolia Pictures
Guests:
 
GREEN ROOM
10th Anniversary Screening
Director: Jeremy Saulnier
Country: United States
Runtime: 95 minutes
Year: 2015
Distributor: A24
Guests: Director Jeremy Saulnier
 
TOO LATE
10th Anniversary Screening
Director: Dennis Hauck
Country: United States
Runtime: 107 minutes
Year: 2015
Distributor: Antenna Releasing
Guests: Director Dennis Hauck, John Hawkes
 
WILD AT HEART
North American Premiere of 4K Restoration
Director: David Lynch
Country: United States
Runtime: 124 minutes
Year: 1990
Distributor: 
Guests:
 
MULHOLLAND DRIVE
Repertory Screening co-presented by Rucking Fotten
Director: David Lynch
Country: United States / France
Runtime: 147 minutes
Year: 2001
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Guests:
 
KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS
West Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration of Director’s Cut - 35MM Screening
Director: Ken Russell
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: TBA
Year: 1971
Distributor: Warner Bros. Clockwork
Guests:
 
MUBI THEATRE AT THE AERO
 
 
YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Bassam Tariq
Country: United States
Runtime: 112 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios
Guests:
 
HALF
West Coast Premiere
Director: Samjad
Country: India
Runtime: 110 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests:
 
SENDER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Russell Goldman
Country: United States
Runtime: 94 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Russell Goldman, David Dastmalchian, Rhea Seehorn, Jamie Lee Curtis
 
A TALENT FOR MURDER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Anton Corbijn
Country: United Kingdom / Italy
Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Bleecker Street
Guests:
 
SHE KEEPS ME YOUNG
West Coast Premiere
Director: Doron Max Hagay
Country: United States
Runtime: 91 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Doron Max Hagay
 
MUSK
West Coast Premiere
Director: Alex Gibney
Country: United States
Runtime: 235 min
Year: 2026
Distributor: Bleecker Street
 
CARRIE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Mike Flanagan
Country: United States
Runtime: 101 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Prime Video
Guests: Director Mike Flanagan, Samantha Sloyan
 
DON’T BREATHE
10th Anniversary Screening
Director: Fede Álvarez
Country: United States
Runtime: 88 minutes
Year: 2016
Distributor: Screen Gems
Guests: Director Fede Álvarez, Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang, Danny Zovatto, Dylan Minnette
 
THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER
International Premiere of the Black-and-White Edition
Director: Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Country: Japan
Runtime: 147 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Janus Films
Guests:
 
LOOK BACK
U.S. Premiere
Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda
Country: Japan
Runtime: 100 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: GKIDS
Guests:
 
HOT DOGS FOR GAUGUIN
Special Screening
Director: Martin Brest
Country: United States
Runtime: 22 minutes
Year: 1972
Distributor:
Guests: Director Martin Brest, Danny DeVito
 
BEVERLY HILLS COP
Special Screening
Director: Martin Brest
Country: United States
Runtime: 105 minutes
Year: 1984
Distributor: Paramount Pictures
Guests: Director Martin Brest
 
DRIFTER
U.S. Premiere
Director: Sung Kang
Country: United States
Runtime: 120 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Sung Kang
 
CRASH LAND
West Coast Premiere
Director: Dempsey Bryk
Country: Canada
Runtime: 90 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Dempsey Bryk, Gabriel LaBelle, Billy Bryk, Julian Geneen
 
THE CYCLE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jordan Downey
Country: United States
Runtime: 111 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Shudder
Guests: Director Jordan Downey, Kevin Stewart, Trevor Newlin, Patrick McGee
 
MINOTAUR
West Coast Premiere
Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Country: France / Germany / Latvia
Runtime: 135 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: MUBI
Guests:
 
CAMPEÓN GABACHO
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jonás Cuarón
Country: Mexico
Runtime: 108 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Janus Films
Guests: Jonás Cuarón
 
PATHETIC FALLACY
West Coast Premiere
Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer
Country: United States
Runtime: 98 mins
Year: 2026
Distributor: 
Guests: Director Adam Egypt Mortimer, Kid Cudi, Jessica Rothe
 
THE SWALLOW
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kevin Kölsch & Dennis Widmyer
Country: United States
Runtime: 82 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Directors Kevin Kölsch & Dennis Widmyer
 
DONNIE DARKO
25th Anniversary Screening
Director: Richard Kelly
Country: United States
Runtime: 113 minutes
Year: 2001
Distributor: Newmarket Films
Guests: Director Richard Kelly, James Duvall, 
 
TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA
World Premiere of the “VHS Edition
Director: Jane Schoenbrun
Country: United States / Canada
Runtime: 112 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: MUBI
Guests:
 
UNIVERSAL SOLDIER
Repertory Screening
Director: Roland Emmerich
Country: United States
Runtime: 102 minutes
Year: 1992
Distributor: TriStar Pictures
Guests:
 
DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE
Director: Andrew Holmes
Country: Canada
Runtime: 78 minutes
Year: 2025
Distributor: Upstream Flix
Guests: Dolph Lundgren
 
PAPER TIGER
West Coast Premiere
Director/Writer: James Gray
Country: United States
Runtime: 115 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: NEON
Guests: Writer/Director James Gray
 
LITTLE ODESSA
Repertory Screening
Director/Writer :James Gray
Country: United States
Runtime: 98 minutes
Year: 1994
Distributor: 
Guests: Writer/Director James Gray
 
THE ’BURBS
Repertory Screening
Director: Joe Dante
Country: United States
Runtime: 101 minutes
Year: 1989
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Guests: Bruce Dern
 
SILENT RUNNING
Repertory Screening
Director: Douglas Trumbull
Country: United States
Runtime: 89 minutes
Year: 1972
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Guests: Bruce Dern
 
THE DRIVER
Repertory Screening
Director: Walter Hill
Country: United States
Runtime: 91 minutes
Year: 1978
Distributor: 20th Century Fox
Guests: Bruce Dern
 
DERNSIE: THE AMAZING LIFE OF BRUCE DERN
U.S. Premiere
Director: Mike Mendez
Country: United States
Runtime: 111 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Mike Mendez, Bruce Dern
 
WICKER
West Coast Premiere
Directors: Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson
Country: United Kingdom / United States
Runtime: 105 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Black Bear
Guests: Director Alex Huston Fischer, Director Eleanor Wilson
 
KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS
West Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration - 35MM Screening
Director: Ken Russell
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: TBA
Year: 1971
Distributor: Warner Bros. Clockwork
Guests:
 
DIRECTORS VILLAGE
 
PRIMETIME
West Coast Premiere
Director: Lance Oppenheim
Country: United States
Runtime: 110 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: A24
Guests: Director Lance Oppenheim
 
SCENT OF A WOMAN
Repertory Screening
Director: Martin Brest
Country: United States
Runtime: 156 minutes
Year: 1992
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Guests: Director Martin Brest, Al Pacino
 
MIAMI VICE: DIRECTOR’S FINAL CUT
20th Anniversary Screening - World Premiere of Michael Mann’s New Cut in 4K
Director: Michael Mann
Country: United States
Runtime: TBA
Year: 2006
Distributor: 
Guests: Director Michael Mann
 
MUBI THEATRE AT LOS FELIZ 3
 
THE SPIRAL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Paolo Strippoli
Country: Italy / France / Belgium
Runtime: 115 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Paolo Strippoli
 
THE GOODBYE KISS
World Premiere of 4K Restoration
Director: Michele Soavi
Country: Italy
Runtime: 107 min
Year: 2006
Distributor: Severin Films
 
HALLOWARRIOR
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ben Sottak
Country: United States
Runtime: 80 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: Shudder
Guests: Director Ben Sottak
 
SUNDOWN
North American Premiere
Director: Rebekah McKendry
Country: Canada
Runtime: 80 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Rebekah McKendry
 
SUNDAY PRINT EDITION -
Director: TBA
Country: TBA
Runtime: TBA
Year: TBA
Distributor:
Guests:
 
ITHAQUA
North American Premiere
Director: Casey Walker
Country: Canada
Runtime: 110 min
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Casey Walker
 
WELCOME TO G-TOWN
North American Premiere
Directors: Nathan McQuaid and Ben McQuaid
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 85 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Nathan McQuaid, Director Ben McQuaid, Dylan Antscherl
 
IMPOSTERS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Caleb Phillips
Country: United States
Runtime: 102 min
Year: 2026
Distributor: Brainstorm Media
Guests: Director Caleb Phillips, Thomas Bond, Jessica Rothe
 
UPIRO
West Coast Premiere
Director: Óscar Martín
Country: Spain
Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Óscar Martín, Elena Muñoz
 
ADULT SUPERVISION
West Coast Premiere - Co-Presented with Killer Movies with Josh Miller
Director: Alex Schulman
Country: Sweden
Runtime: 108 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests:
 
IN THIS DARKNESS I SEE YOU
World Premiere
Director: Nadim Tabet
Country: Lebanon / France / Saudi Arabia / Qatar
Runtime: 85
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests:
 
TEN WILL
Special Screening
Director: Max DeFalco
Country: United States
Runtime: 74 min
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Max DeFalco
 
ANCHORS AWEIGH
West Coast Premiere
Director: Matt Barats
Country: United States
Runtime: 71 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Matt Barats
 
ERIE
World Premiere
Director: Alison Eve-Hammersly
Country: United States
Runtime: 89 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
 
KINKI
West Coast Premiere
Director: Koji Shiraishi
Country: Japan
Runtime: 104 minutes
Year: 2025
Distributor:
Guests:
 
THE DARK GETS IN
World Premiere
Director: Sean Hogan
Country: UK
Runtime: 91 min
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Sean Hogan
 
HINTER
World Premiere
Director: Britt Falardeau
Country: United States
Runtime: 102 min
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests:
 
THE PERIL AT PINCER POINT
West Coast Premiere
Directors: Noah Stratton-Twine and Jake Kuhn
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 83 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests: Director Noah Stratton-Twine, director Jake Kuhn
 
UNDER THE SHADOW
10th Anniversary Screening
Director: Babak Anvari
Country: United Kingdom / Jordan / Qatar
Runtime: 84 minutes
Year: 2016
Distributor: Vertical Entertainment / XYZ Films
Guests: Narges Rashidi
 
CROWLEY
World Premiere of Restoration
Director: Ricardo Islas
Country: Uruguay
Runtime: 74 min
Year: 1987
Distributor: Terror Vision
Guests:
 
SUNDAY 35MM EDITION - HOLIDAY
Director: George Cukor
Country: United States
Runtime: 95 min
Year: 1938
Distributor: Columbia Pictures
Guests: Isabel Sandoval
 
MOONGLOW
West Coast Premiere
Director: Isabel Sandoval
Country: Philippines / Taiwan / Japan
Runtime: 120 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor: 
Guests: Director Isabel Sandoval
 
MISSION
U.S. Premiere
Director: Paul Wright
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 87 minutes
Year: 2026
Distributor:
Guests:
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