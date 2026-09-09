Beyond Fest 2026: Announcing a Full Line-up, a Bevy of Premieres, Reperatory, Restoration and Anniversary Screenings to Delight Genre Fans
Those fine folks at Beyond Fest have announced the full line-up of features, reperatory, anniversary and 4K screenings at this year's festival.
It is virtually a cinematic conucopia of fresh hits and venerated classics. If someone cannot find something they want to see in this year's line-up that sounds like a them problem. There is something for everyone.
There is the previously announced retrospective of M. Night Shyamalan's works. Robert Eggers will take over the Egyptian Theatre for a day-long celebration on his works. Dolph Lundgren will attend a double bill of Andrew Holmes’ documentary Dolph: Unbreakable paired with Roland Emmerich’s classic, Universal Soldier. Ken Russell's The Devils will simultaneously have two 35mm screenings at the Egyptian Theatre and Aero Theatre on one day during the festival.
Then there are the guests. On top of Shyamalan, Eggers and The Dolph, other guests incude Conor Oberst, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Berry, Michael Mann, RZA, Danny DeVito, Al Pacino, Martin Brest, Fede Álvarez, Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang and Jeremy Saulnier. If you are based in L.A. and you cannot pull top talent to attend your festival, who are you even?
All the films are listed below. There are a lot of them.
BEYOND FEST ANNOUNCES ITS FULL 2026 SLATE AND THE RETURN OF LOS ANGELES’ BIGGEST FILM FESTIVALBeyond Fest returns to celebrate the most exciting genre films and filmmakers with an explosive 81-feature slate that includes a bevy of World, U.S., and regional premieres, including V/H/S/MIXTAPE, Kore-eda’s LOOK BACK, PRIMETIME, YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER, VICTORIAN PSYCHO, DRAG, WICKER, PAPER TIGER, BEWARE BOIÚNA, and MINOTAUR, KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS, ROGUE TROOPER, and special in-person appearances including M. Night Shyamalan, Robert Eggers, Conor Oberst, Jamie Lee Curtis, Matt Berry, Michael Mann, Dolph Lundgren, RZA, Danny DeVito, Al Pacino, Martin Brest, Fede Álvarez, Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang and Jeremy Saulnier.Beyond Fest, Los Angeles’ biggest film festival and the highest-attended genre film festival in the U.S., is proud to announce its complete slate of 2026 programming comprising 10 World Premieres, 4 North American Premieres, 7 U.S. Premieres, 28 West Coast Premieres, for a total of 81 feature films. Presented by MUBI and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, Beyond Fest returns to the Egyptian Theatre, the MUBI Theatre at the Aero, Directors Village, and the MUBI Theatre at the Los Feliz 3, with all ticket sales going to the 501(c)(3) non-profit film institution. The festival will run from September 23 to October 6, 2026.Opening night honors go to Lance Oppenheim’s electrifying PRIMETIME as it makes its West Coast Premiere at the epic Directors Village. At the MUBI Theatre at the Aero, Bassam Tariq’s powerful exploration of faith, fatherhood and family, YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER, is also making its West Coast Premiere.Finally arriving at Beyond Fest is the mother of all holy grails, KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS, with two simultaneous 35mm screenings at the Egyptian Theatre and Aero Theatre. Russell’s singular masterpiece has been flawlessly restored and recut to the director’s exact specifications, bringing a fittingly unholy tone to this year’s proceedings.Robert Eggers joins in person to take command of the Egyptian Theatre for a day-long celebration of his decade of decadence as we prepare for his newest nightmare. In addition to chronologically screening all four of his meticulously constructed horrors: THE WITCH, THE LIGHTHOUSE, THE NORTHMAN and NOSFERATU, Eggers will discuss his body of work and give attendees a first look at exclusive material from his upcoming film WERWULF.Major premieres bringing fiercely individual new work to Los Angeles include Duncan Jones and Matt Berry rebirth of the iconic 2000 AD comic with ROGUE TROOPER, Mike Flanagan triumphantly returns with the cast of his mind-melting CARRIE to debut the series’ first two episodes, Sung Kang takes off his racing gloves and steps behind the camera for the propulsive thrill ride, DRIFTER, Brad Caleb Kane takes us all the way back to the beginning of the legend of Jason Voorhees with CRYSTAL LAKE, master filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda presents his devastating adaptation of acclaimed author Tatsuki Fujimoto’s beloved work LOOK BACK and Alex Gibney brings an incisive look behind the legend of Elon Musk, the world’s most heralded ‘inventor-entrepreneur’ who has enormous influence on the world in which we all live in MUSK. Multi-hyphenate musician extraordinaire Conor Oberst pairs the World Premiere of his short, INVENTION 13, with Nobuhiko Obayashi’s kaleidoscopic HAUSU, and RZA unleashes the continuation of his cinematic universe with the World Premiere episode of his new series SATURDAY AFTERNOON KUNG-FU THEATER - BORN INVINCIBLE paired with the 4K restoration of MASTER OF THE FLYING GUILLOTINE courtesy of those amazing folks at Severin.Horror reigns supreme with the World Premiere of V/H/S/MIXTAPE, bringing together an unruly team of creatives including RZA, Flying Lotus and Ernest Dickerson; the West Coast Premieres of Mike P. Nelson’s outrageously fun giant-snake-gone-wild, BEWARE BOIÚNA, with Jessica Rothe in person; Zachary Wigon and Maika Monroe bring their delightfully unhinged Cannes hit VICTORIAN PSYCHO, filmmakers Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer’s are joined by star Lucy DeVito and producers Danny DeVito and Greg DeVito as they splatter their anarchic SXSW hit DRAG all over us, following its opening night stint at Midnight Madness, Joshua Giuliano brings his blood-soaked reinvention of the slasher movie RIVER, Samjad’s Midnight Madness hit vampiric action-gore fest HALF featuring the deadliest duo the screen has ever seen ,alum Adam Egypt Mortimer delivers his hallucinatory PATHETIC FALLACY pairing Kid Cudi and Jessica Rothe - who will join in-person, and Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kölsch triumphantly return home with their nature horror THE SWALLOW and Jordan Downey thrills with the West Coast Premiere of his delirious mystery-horror THE CYCLE with Trevor Newlin.Must-see West Coast Premieres include Russell Goldman’s cerebral and unnerving SENDER with producer Jamie Lee Curtis, David Dastmalchian and Rhea Seehorn in person, Anton Corbijn’s elegant and murderous A TALENT FOR MURDER; Dempsey Bryk’s kinetic love letter to stunt people CRASH LAND with director Dempsey Bryk; the brilliant and timely thriller MINOTAUR from Academy Award-nominated Andrey Zvyagintsev, James Gray joins in person with his operatic 80’s thriller, PAPER TIGER, paired with his brooding crime drama LITTLE ODESSA, directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson bring their naughtily lustful WICKER to Los Angeles for its West Coast Premiere, director Doron Max Hagay charms with the wonderfully awkward SHE KEEPS ME YOUNG, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s THE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONER - BLACK AND WHITE EDITION receives its International Premiere, fresh from its SXSW Audience Award win Jonás Cuarón brings his fantastical CAMPEÓN GABACHO, and Jane Schoenbrun’s TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA takes a very special victory lap enjoying the World Premiere of its “VHS EDITION”.In addition to the previously announced retrospective of M. Night Shyamalan, several fellow Cinema icons are celebrated. Bruce Dern takes over the Aero Theater for an all-day celebration championing a lifetime of movies with back-to-back screenings of THE ’BURBS, SILENT RUNNING, THE DRIVER, and the U.S. Premiere of Mike Mendez’s Cannes-lauded documentary, DERNSIE: THE AMAZING LIFE OF BRUCE DERN. The legendary actor will join us for a post-screening, career-spanning Q&A. Part-time chemical engineer and full-time badass, Dolph Lundgren, joins us for a double bill of Andrew Holmes’ indomitable documentary DOLPH: UNBREAKABLE paired with Roland Emmerich’s rock-em-sock-em classic, UNIVERSAL SOLDIER. Writer/director/producer Martin Brest is joined by filmmaker friend Danny DeVito for a special tribute with the rarely-screened HOT DOGS FOR GAUGUIN and BEVERLY HILLS COP, and Al Pacino for his Oscar-winning SCENT OF A WOMAN, and Producer/Director Danny DeVito joins the Beyond Fest maelstrom for a very special screening of HOFFA, screening in 70mm for the first time in 30 years.Restorations and recuts take a central role once more with a series of seminal films receiving the spotlight, and in the highest quality. In addition to KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS, David Lynch’s WILD AT HEART 4K restoration receives its North American Premiere, in addition to David Lynch’s dreamlike MULHOLLAND DRIVE with a plethora of collaborators and contributors in a special screening co-presented by Rucking Fotten. The World Premiere of Michael Mann’s new cut of MIAMI VICE, restored in 4K for the 20th anniversary screens at the legendary Directors Village, Bong Joon Ho’s monstrous THE HOST emerges from the river, newly restored in glorious 4K for its 20th Anniversary, Jackie Chan’s American breakthrough, RUMBLE IN THE BRONX is restored in 4K and presented with a very special introduction by Bob Odenkirk, E. Elias Merhige’s transgressive BEGOTTEN blazes onto the big screen for its West Coast Premiere in mind-melting 4K with the director in attendance, and Beyond Fest superhero supreme, whilst Terror Vision brings the World Premiere of the restoration of the never-seen-before-theatrically 1987 Uruguay shocker CROWLEY and the World Premiere of the 4K Restoration of Michele Soavi’s almost-never-seen 2006 neo-noir THE GOODBYE KISS courtesy of our friends at Severin.Anniversaries take centre stage with Fede Álvarez returning with the 10th-anniversary of DON’T BREATHE with Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang and Danny Zovatto in person whilst Jeremy Saulnier brings the tight, taut and horrific GREEN ROOM back to life for its 10 Year Anniversary with special guests and Dennis Hauck returns to where it all began for the 10 Year Anniversary of TOO LATE with John Hawkes and other cast members in attendance and the 10th-anniversary presentation of Babak Anvari’s haunted bona-fide classic UNDER THE SHADOW with Narges Rashidi in person“Beyond Fest has always existed to erase the false borders between arthouse and grindhouse, the brand new and the gloriously rediscovered,” said Evrim Ersoy, Beyond Fest Head of Programming. “This year’s programme is a maximalist celebration of Cinema in every form: major artists, new voices, impossible repertory events and the kind of shared theatrical experiences that can only happen in Los Angeles.”MUBI Theatre at Los Feliz 3 opens its dedicated program of discoveries with the West Coast Premiere of Paolo Strippoli’s infernal THE SPIRAL, the West Coast Premiere of Ben Sottak’s thrill-tastic Halloween love-letter HALLOWARRIOR, the North American Premiere straight from Locarno of Rebekah McKendry’s tense vampire tale SUNDOWN and the North American Premiere of Casey Walker’s wintry ITHAQUA heralding the revival of Hammer Horror; the North American Premiere of Nathan McQuaid and Ben McQuaid’s riotous early Peter Jackson throwback WELCOME TO G-TOWN, the West Coast Premiere of the Caleb Phillips’ paranoid sci-fi SXSW hit with the shape-shifting IMPOSTERS, the World Premiere of Nadim Tabet’s intimate and unnerving ghost story IN THIS DARKNESS I SEE YOU and the West Coast Premiere of Óscar Martín’s feral nuns-and-vampires epic UPIRO; the special presentation of Max DeFalco’s one-of-a-kind TEN WILL, the West Coast Premiere of Matt Barats’ deadpan ANCHORS AWEIGH, the West Coast Premiere of Alex Schulman’s discomforting ADULT SUPERVISION and the West Coast Premiere of Koji Shiraishi’s occult nightmare KINKI; the World Premiere of Sean Hogan’s nightmarish true crime meets supernatural shocker THE DARK GETS IN, the World Premiere of Britt Falardeau’s exquisite tale of horror and redemption HINTER, the World Premiere of Alison Eve-Hammersly’s 90’s inspired terrifying found-footage investigation ERIE; the West Coast Premiere of Noah Stratton-Twine and Jake Kuhn’s eccentric and inventive THE PERIL AT PINCER POINT, the West Coast Premiere of Isabel Sandoval’s sensual crime epic MOONGLOW and the U.S. Premiere of Paul Wright’s emotionally-charged MISSION, featuring an all-time performance from George MacKay.The festival’s shorts program will, once again, bring together the best of short form cinema from established and up-and-coming filmmakers, proving to be THE destination for discovery with five dedicated blocks - and this year, sponsored by Early Media, the top three films will be eligible for cash prizes as judged by a panel of industry experts.“Beyond Fest is at its most exciting when a World Premiere, a radical new filmmaker, a 70mm epic and a once-in-a-lifetime tribute can all exist within the same programme,” said Chris LeMaire, American Cinematheque Director of Programming. “This slate reflects the range, curiosity and complete commitment to theatrical Cinema shared by Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque.”BEYOND FEST 2026 PROGRAMEGYPTIAN THEATREBEWARE BOIÚNAWest Coast PremiereDirector: Mike P. NelsonCountry: United StatesRuntime: TBAYear: 2026Distributor: LionsgateGuests: Jessica RotheBEGOTTENWest Coast Premiere of the 4K RestorationDirector: E. Elias MerhigeCountry: United StatesRuntime: 78 minutesYear: 1989Distributor: Kino LorberGuests: E. Elias MerhigeTHE WITCHRepertory ScreeningDirector: Robert EggersCountry: United States / Canada / United KingdomRuntime: 92 minutesYear: 2015Distributor: A24Guests:THE LIGHTHOUSERepertory ScreeningDirector: Robert EggersCountry: United States / CanadaRuntime: 110 minutesYear: 2019Distributor: A24Guests:THE NORTHMANRepertory ScreeningDirector: Robert EggersCountry: United StatesRuntime: 137 minutesYear: 2022Distributor: Focus FeaturesGuests: Director Robert EggersNOSFERATURepertory ScreeningDirector: Robert EggersCountry: United StatesRuntime: 132 minutesYear: 2024Distributor: Focus FeaturesGuests: Director Robert EggersHOFFA70mm Repertory ScreeningDirector: Danny DeVitoCountry: United StatesRuntime: 140 minutesYear: 1992Distributor: 20th Century FoxGuests: Director Danny DeVitoROGUE TROOPERU.S. PremiereDirector: Duncan JonesCountry: United Kingdom / United StatesRuntime: 125 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Duncan Jones, Actor Matt Berry, Producer Stuart FeneganDRAGWest Coast PremiereDirectors: Raviv Ullman and Greg YagolnitzerCountry: United StatesRuntime: 86 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: Briarcliff EntertainmentGuests: Directors Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer, Lucy DeVito, Danny DeVito, Greg DeVitoINVENTION 13 + HAUSUWorld PremiereDirectors: TBA / Nobuhiko ObayashiCountry: United States / JapanRuntime: 15 minutes + 88 minutesYear: 2026 / 1977Distributor: Janus Films (HAUSU)Guests: Director Conor OberstUNBREAKABLERepertory ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 106 minutesYear: 2000Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures DistributionGuests:SPLITRepertory ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 117 minutesYear: 2016Distributor: Universal PicturesGuests:GLASSRepertory ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 129 minutesYear: 2019Distributor: Universal PicturesGuests: Director M. Night ShyamalanSIGNSRepertory ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 106 minutesYear: 2002Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures DistributionGuests:KNOCK AT THE CABINRepertory ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 100 minutesYear: 2023Distributor: Universal PicturesGuests: Director M. Night ShyamalanTHE VISITRepertory ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 94 minutesYear: 2015Distributor: Universal PicturesGuests:TRAPRepertory ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 105 minutesYear: 2024Distributor: Warner Bros. PicturesGuests: Director M. Night ShyamalanTHE SIXTH SENSERepertory ScreeningDirector: M. Night ShyamalanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 107 minutesYear: 1999Distributor: Buena Vista Pictures DistributionGuests: Director M. Night ShyamalanV/H/S/MIXTAPEWorld PremiereDirectors: RZA, Flying Lotus, Ernest Dickerson, Tobias Forge, David Moreau, Renee ZhanCountry: United StatesRuntime: Approximately 98 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: ShudderGuests:RIVERWest Coast PremiereDirector: Joshua GiulianoCountry: United StatesRuntime: 92 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: ShudderGuests: Director Joshua GiulianoSATURDAY AFTERNOON KUNG-FU THEATER - ‘BORN INVINCIBLE’World PremiereDirector: RZACountry: United StatesRuntime: 40 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director RZAMASTER OF THE FLYING GUILLOTINEWorld Premiere of the 4K Restoration - Special Introduction by RZADirector: Jimmy Wang YuCountry: Taiwan / Hong KongRuntime: 93 minutesYear: 1976Distributor: Severin FilmsGuests: RZACRYSTAL LAKESpecial ScreeningDirector: Michael LennoxCountry: United StatesRuntime: 108 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: PeacockGuests: Brad Caleb KaneFRIDAY THE 13THRepertory ScreeningDirector: Sean S. CunninghamCountry: United StatesRuntime: 95 minutesYear: 1980Distributor: Paramount PicturesGuests:DAVID J’S GRAND GUIGNOL SILENT SHORTSRepertory Screening - Live ScoreDirectors: VariousCountry: France, United States, UKRuntime: 120 minYear: 1898 - 1921Distributor: Severin FilmsGuests:RUMBLE IN THE BRONXTheatrical Premiere of the 4K RestorationDirector: Stanley TongCountry: Hong KongRuntime: 85 minutesYear: 1995Distributor: Warner BrosGuests: Special introduction by Bob OdenkirkVICTORIAN PSYCHOWest Coast PremiereDirector: Zachary WigonCountry: United Kingdom / IrelandRuntime: 90 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: Bleecker StreetGuests: Director Zachary Wigon, Thomasin McKenzieTHE HOSTWorld Premiere of the 4K RestorationDirector: Bong Joon HoCountry: South KoreaRuntime: 119 minutesYear: 2006Distributor: Magnolia PicturesGuests:GREEN ROOM10th Anniversary ScreeningDirector: Jeremy SaulnierCountry: United StatesRuntime: 95 minutesYear: 2015Distributor: A24Guests: Director Jeremy SaulnierTOO LATE10th Anniversary ScreeningDirector: Dennis HauckCountry: United StatesRuntime: 107 minutesYear: 2015Distributor: Antenna ReleasingGuests: Director Dennis Hauck, John HawkesWILD AT HEARTNorth American Premiere of 4K RestorationDirector: David LynchCountry: United StatesRuntime: 124 minutesYear: 1990Distributor:Guests:MULHOLLAND DRIVERepertory Screening co-presented by Rucking FottenDirector: David LynchCountry: United States / FranceRuntime: 147 minutesYear: 2001Distributor: Universal PicturesGuests:KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILSWest Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration of Director’s Cut - 35MM ScreeningDirector: Ken RussellCountry: United KingdomRuntime: TBAYear: 1971Distributor: Warner Bros. ClockworkGuests:MUBI THEATRE AT THE AEROYOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHERWest Coast PremiereDirector: Bassam TariqCountry: United StatesRuntime: 112 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM StudiosGuests:HALFWest Coast PremiereDirector: SamjadCountry: IndiaRuntime: 110 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests:SENDERWest Coast PremiereDirector: Russell GoldmanCountry: United StatesRuntime: 94 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Russell Goldman, David Dastmalchian, Rhea Seehorn, Jamie Lee CurtisA TALENT FOR MURDERWest Coast PremiereDirector: Anton CorbijnCountry: United Kingdom / ItalyRuntime: 106 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: Bleecker StreetGuests:SHE KEEPS ME YOUNGWest Coast PremiereDirector: Doron Max HagayCountry: United StatesRuntime: 91 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Doron Max HagayMUSKWest Coast PremiereDirector: Alex GibneyCountry: United StatesRuntime: 235 minYear: 2026Distributor: Bleecker StreetCARRIEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Mike FlanaganCountry: United StatesRuntime: 101 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: Prime VideoGuests: Director Mike Flanagan, Samantha SloyanDON’T BREATHE10th Anniversary ScreeningDirector: Fede ÁlvarezCountry: United StatesRuntime: 88 minutesYear: 2016Distributor: Screen GemsGuests: Director Fede Álvarez, Rodo Sayagues, Stephen Lang, Danny Zovatto, Dylan MinnetteTHE SAMURAI AND THE PRISONERInternational Premiere of the Black-and-White EditionDirector: Kiyoshi KurosawaCountry: JapanRuntime: 147 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: Janus FilmsGuests:LOOK BACKU.S. PremiereDirector: Hirokazu Kore-edaCountry: JapanRuntime: 100 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: GKIDSGuests:HOT DOGS FOR GAUGUINSpecial ScreeningDirector: Martin BrestCountry: United StatesRuntime: 22 minutesYear: 1972Distributor:Guests: Director Martin Brest, Danny DeVitoBEVERLY HILLS COPSpecial ScreeningDirector: Martin BrestCountry: United StatesRuntime: 105 minutesYear: 1984Distributor: Paramount PicturesGuests: Director Martin BrestDRIFTERU.S. PremiereDirector: Sung KangCountry: United StatesRuntime: 120 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Sung KangCRASH LANDWest Coast PremiereDirector: Dempsey BrykCountry: CanadaRuntime: 90 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Dempsey Bryk, Gabriel LaBelle, Billy Bryk, Julian GeneenTHE CYCLEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Jordan DowneyCountry: United StatesRuntime: 111 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: ShudderGuests: Director Jordan Downey, Kevin Stewart, Trevor Newlin, Patrick McGeeMINOTAURWest Coast PremiereDirector: Andrey ZvyagintsevCountry: France / Germany / LatviaRuntime: 135 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: MUBIGuests:CAMPEÓN GABACHOWest Coast PremiereDirector: Jonás CuarónCountry: MexicoRuntime: 108 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: Janus FilmsGuests: Jonás CuarónPATHETIC FALLACYWest Coast PremiereDirector: Adam Egypt MortimerCountry: United StatesRuntime: 98 minsYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Adam Egypt Mortimer, Kid Cudi, Jessica RotheTHE SWALLOWWest Coast PremiereDirector: Kevin Kölsch & Dennis WidmyerCountry: United StatesRuntime: 82 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Directors Kevin Kölsch & Dennis WidmyerDONNIE DARKO25th Anniversary ScreeningDirector: Richard KellyCountry: United StatesRuntime: 113 minutesYear: 2001Distributor: Newmarket FilmsGuests: Director Richard Kelly, James Duvall,TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMAWorld Premiere of the “VHS Edition”Director: Jane SchoenbrunCountry: United States / CanadaRuntime: 112 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: MUBIGuests:UNIVERSAL SOLDIERRepertory ScreeningDirector: Roland EmmerichCountry: United StatesRuntime: 102 minutesYear: 1992Distributor: TriStar PicturesGuests:DOLPH: UNBREAKABLEDirector: Andrew HolmesCountry: CanadaRuntime: 78 minutesYear: 2025Distributor: Upstream FlixGuests: Dolph LundgrenPAPER TIGERWest Coast PremiereDirector/Writer: James GrayCountry: United StatesRuntime: 115 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: NEONGuests: Writer/Director James GrayLITTLE ODESSARepertory ScreeningDirector/Writer :James GrayCountry: United StatesRuntime: 98 minutesYear: 1994Distributor:Guests: Writer/Director James GrayTHE ’BURBSRepertory ScreeningDirector: Joe DanteCountry: United StatesRuntime: 101 minutesYear: 1989Distributor: Universal PicturesGuests: Bruce DernSILENT RUNNINGRepertory ScreeningDirector: Douglas TrumbullCountry: United StatesRuntime: 89 minutesYear: 1972Distributor: Universal PicturesGuests: Bruce DernTHE DRIVERRepertory ScreeningDirector: Walter HillCountry: United StatesRuntime: 91 minutesYear: 1978Distributor: 20th Century FoxGuests: Bruce DernDERNSIE: THE AMAZING LIFE OF BRUCE DERNU.S. PremiereDirector: Mike MendezCountry: United StatesRuntime: 111 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Mike Mendez, Bruce DernWICKERWest Coast PremiereDirectors: Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor WilsonCountry: United Kingdom / United StatesRuntime: 105 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: Black BearGuests: Director Alex Huston Fischer, Director Eleanor WilsonKEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILSWest Coast Premiere of the 4K Restoration - 35MM ScreeningDirector: Ken RussellCountry: United KingdomRuntime: TBAYear: 1971Distributor: Warner Bros. ClockworkGuests:DIRECTORS VILLAGEPRIMETIMEWest Coast PremiereDirector: Lance OppenheimCountry: United StatesRuntime: 110 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: A24Guests: Director Lance OppenheimSCENT OF A WOMANRepertory ScreeningDirector: Martin BrestCountry: United StatesRuntime: 156 minutesYear: 1992Distributor: Universal PicturesGuests: Director Martin Brest, Al PacinoMIAMI VICE: DIRECTOR’S FINAL CUT20th Anniversary Screening - World Premiere of Michael Mann’s New Cut in 4KDirector: Michael MannCountry: United StatesRuntime: TBAYear: 2006Distributor:Guests: Director Michael MannMUBI THEATRE AT LOS FELIZ 3THE SPIRALWest Coast PremiereDirector: Paolo StrippoliCountry: Italy / France / BelgiumRuntime: 115 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Paolo StrippoliTHE GOODBYE KISSWorld Premiere of 4K RestorationDirector: Michele SoaviCountry: ItalyRuntime: 107 minYear: 2006Distributor: Severin FilmsHALLOWARRIORWest Coast PremiereDirector: Ben SottakCountry: United StatesRuntime: 80 minutesYear: 2026Distributor: ShudderGuests: Director Ben SottakSUNDOWNNorth American PremiereDirector: Rebekah McKendryCountry: CanadaRuntime: 80 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Rebekah McKendrySUNDAY PRINT EDITION -Director: TBACountry: TBARuntime: TBAYear: TBADistributor:Guests:ITHAQUANorth American PremiereDirector: Casey WalkerCountry: CanadaRuntime: 110 minYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Casey WalkerWELCOME TO G-TOWNNorth American PremiereDirectors: Nathan McQuaid and Ben McQuaidCountry: United KingdomRuntime: 85 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Nathan McQuaid, Director Ben McQuaid, Dylan AntscherlIMPOSTERSWest Coast PremiereDirector: Caleb PhillipsCountry: United StatesRuntime: 102 minYear: 2026Distributor: Brainstorm MediaGuests: Director Caleb Phillips, Thomas Bond, Jessica RotheUPIROWest Coast PremiereDirector: Óscar MartínCountry: SpainRuntime: 106 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Óscar Martín, Elena MuñozADULT SUPERVISIONWest Coast Premiere - Co-Presented with Killer Movies with Josh MillerDirector: Alex SchulmanCountry: SwedenRuntime: 108 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests:IN THIS DARKNESS I SEE YOUWorld PremiereDirector: Nadim TabetCountry: Lebanon / France / Saudi Arabia / QatarRuntime: 85Year: 2026Distributor:Guests:TEN WILLSpecial ScreeningDirector: Max DeFalcoCountry: United StatesRuntime: 74 minYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Max DeFalcoANCHORS AWEIGHWest Coast PremiereDirector: Matt BaratsCountry: United StatesRuntime: 71 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Matt BaratsERIEWorld PremiereDirector: Alison Eve-HammerslyCountry: United StatesRuntime: 89 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:KINKIWest Coast PremiereDirector: Koji ShiraishiCountry: JapanRuntime: 104 minutesYear: 2025Distributor:Guests:THE DARK GETS INWorld PremiereDirector: Sean HoganCountry: UKRuntime: 91 minYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Sean HoganHINTERWorld PremiereDirector: Britt FalardeauCountry: United StatesRuntime: 102 minYear: 2026Distributor:Guests:THE PERIL AT PINCER POINTWest Coast PremiereDirectors: Noah Stratton-Twine and Jake KuhnCountry: United KingdomRuntime: 83 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Noah Stratton-Twine, director Jake KuhnUNDER THE SHADOW10th Anniversary ScreeningDirector: Babak AnvariCountry: United Kingdom / Jordan / QatarRuntime: 84 minutesYear: 2016Distributor: Vertical Entertainment / XYZ FilmsGuests: Narges RashidiCROWLEYWorld Premiere of RestorationDirector: Ricardo IslasCountry: UruguayRuntime: 74 minYear: 1987Distributor: Terror VisionGuests:SUNDAY 35MM EDITION - HOLIDAYDirector: George CukorCountry: United StatesRuntime: 95 minYear: 1938Distributor: Columbia PicturesGuests: Isabel SandovalMOONGLOWWest Coast PremiereDirector: Isabel SandovalCountry: Philippines / Taiwan / JapanRuntime: 120 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests: Director Isabel SandovalMISSIONU.S. PremiereDirector: Paul WrightCountry: United KingdomRuntime: 87 minutesYear: 2026Distributor:Guests:
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