KNIGHTFALL Clip: No Where is Safe (Exclusive)

Ben Fortune's spy action thriller, Knightfall, will be made available on Digital and On Demand on September 11th, thanks to the folks at Saban Films. We have an exclusive clip to to share with you today. Find it, and the trailer, down below.

Charles Knight, an infamous spy catcher, is thrust back into action when his daughter Ros, a scientist with the only key to a stolen briefcase, becomes hunted. Inside that case: a man-made biological weapon. With deadly killers closing in, father and daughter must trust each other to prevent a homeland security catastrophe.

Knightfall stars Ian Ogilvy, Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott, Geoffrey Moore, Robert Cavanah, Rupert Holliday Evans, Nick Moran, and Michael Paré.

And if you are thinking, 'Geoffrey Moore looks an awful lot like that dashing lad from England who jumped around the world throughout the 70s, drinking all those martinis, bedding all those women, shooting all those bad guys. He even went into space to do it, didn't he?', then yes, he is the son of James Bond's Roger Moore.