WELCOME II THE TERRORDOME: Poster & Trailer Premiere For Ngozi Onwurah's Afrofuturist Drama, New 2K Restoration to Screen in New York Later This Month

Janus Films is releasing a 2K Resoration of Ngozi Onwurah’s afrofuturist drama sci-fi, Welcome II The Terrordome. The film premiered at Sundance in 1995 and was the first theatrically distributed British feature directed by a Black woman and independent Black British feature film to be released in the UK, that same year. We believe that is what you call trailblazing.

Spike lives in a slum called the Terrordome with his sister Anjela while trying to build a future with his pregnant girlfriend, Jodie. After a racist attack claims the life of Anjela's young son, her violent quest for revenge sparks escalating tensions that threaten to plunge the Terrordome into an all-out race war.

The story goes that Onwurah's film was dismissed by British film critics at the time yet here we are, some thirty years later, and the message in her film seems prophetic now.

Welcome II The Terrordome opens in New York at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) on July 31st before a national rollout. The trailer and poster for this release were sent out today. Check them both out below.