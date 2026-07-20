VALLEY OF THE HORNTAK Teaser: Vernon Wells And Kathleen Kinmont Star in Folk Horror

We have your first look at the folk horror flick Valley of the Horntak which will have its World Premiere at San Antonio Film Festival's 32nd anniversary edition, on opening night, tomorrow, July 21st.

The secret cult known as the Rite of Cycle summon Julian to return to the community he fled and search for a missing boy whose disappearance threatens the life of his adult son, Thomas. Against his mother's wishes, Thomas accompanies Julian into the woods to help find the missing boy, driven by a desire to unravel the secrets of his fractured family. What begins as a rescue mission quickly descends into a psychological nightmare to stay alive. As Thomas uncovers the horrific mystery within his bloodline, he is forced to confront the cult's twisted philosophy and the darkness festering within his own lineage.

Maxwell Morro directed their feature film debut, based a script co-written with Erik Weed. Valley of the Horntak stars key genre veterans Vernon Wells (The Road Warrior, Commando) and Kathleen Kinmont (Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Bride of Re-Animator, Renegade). They were joined by Michael G. Kehoe and William Mann.

The teaser follows, along with a small batch of stills.