SUNDOWN: First Look Images From Rebekah McKendry's New Monster Movie
The first look images from Rebekah McKendry's new monster movie, Sundown, have arrived. You may check out rest of them below the announcement.
Three generations of women reunite in a remote cabin to avenge a loved one’s death, only to discover their captive isn’t who he seems to be and his family is closing in, waiting for sundown.
McKendry's movie is going to have its World Premiere at the Locarno Film Festival next month.
First Look Images Preview Rebekah McKendry’s new monster movie, SUNDOWNDirector Rebekah McKendry’s (Glorious, All the Creatures Were Stirring) new horror movie Sundown has its World Premiere at the 79th Locarno Film Festival on August 13, 2026.Olwen Fouéré (The Watchers), Camille Sullivan (Shelby Oaks), and Summer H. Howell (Mike Flanagan's “Carrie“) star in the film.The film follows three generations of women who reunite in a remote cabin to avenge a loved one’s death, only to discover their captive isn’t who he seems to be and his family is closing in, waiting for sundown.Rebekah McKendry directs from a script by Joshua Hull and David Ian McKendry. The trio previously collaborated on Glorious.Sundown also stars Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick, Deathstalker), David Alpay (From), Kyle Mac, Elisa Paszt, David Ian McKendry, Megan Best, Junko Bailey, and features special effects makeup from Patrick Baxter, and other effects from Creature Cabin and Steven Kostanski’s Action Pants FX. The film is produced by Pasha Patriki (Deathstalker), Michael Paszt, Andrew Thomas Hunt, & James Fler of Raven Banner (V/H/S/94, Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon) and Juliette Hagopian (Hunter Hunter).Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash executive produces via his BerserkerGang label alongside Michael Vasicek, Michael Da Silva, and Rodrigo Gudiño.Exclusively check out the first official Sundown images below.
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