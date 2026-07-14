SUNDOWN: First Look Images From Rebekah McKendry's New Monster Movie

The first look images from Rebekah McKendry's new monster movie, Sundown, have arrived. You may check out rest of them below the announcement.

Three generations of women reunite in a remote cabin to avenge a loved one’s death, only to discover their captive isn’t who he seems to be and his family is closing in, waiting for sundown.

McKendry's movie is going to have its World Premiere at the Locarno Film Festival next month.