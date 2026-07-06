SON OF THE SOIL: Watch a Clip From This Nigerian Action Thriller, on Digital July 14th (Exclusive)

We have an exclusive clip to share with you from the vengeance thriller, Son of the Soil starring British-Nigerian actor Razaaq Adoti (Amistad, Black Hawk Down, Resident Evil: Apocalypse), who also serves as writer and producer. The film was directed by award-winning filmmaker Chee Keong Cheung and will be released in the US on digital July 14, 2026.

A haunted Nigerian ex-commando is dragged back into a world of violence when his sister’s death leads him to a murderous drug network tearing his community apart - his mission objective is simple. Redemption.

In the exclusive clip Adoti's character, Zion, in his search to uncover the truth behind his sister’s murder, comes face-to-face with his longtime nemesis, Jagunlabi. You will find the clip, the trailer and a batch of stills below Adoti's statement about their movie.

“Born in London to Nigerian parents, the sounds and energy of Nigerian culture were ubiquitous throughout my childhood years, with many of my fondest memories being of myself and my siblings sitting down and listening to stories of Lagos “in those days”, narrated by my father. I always had a profound wonder and yearning to experience this exotic, distant world that produced such strong and vibrant characters that permeated my life, such as my dad and his voiceforous friends bellowing with laughter while being serenaded by the heartfelt melodies of King Sunny Ade.

This yearning and wonderment for the Motherland never left me. Now, as a man, I am still happily seduced by anything pertaining to Africa, and I have an insatiable need to both experience and celebrate my culture through my life and art. As an actor turned filmmaker, it would be of no surprise to anyone who knows me that my first venture into writing would be a story set within the shores of Africa.

Every film I’ve been a part of has meant something special to me, but with Son of the Soil, it is so much more than just a job. It feels like a ‘calling’ or a ‘purpose’ that touches my very spirit, a manifest destiny that I have been pre-ordained to fill. It is also not lost on me that my Yoruba name is Adebowale, which translates as “the crown has come home”. That’s not to say I have illusions of grandeur or royalty, especially with my humble beginnings in Canning Town - it’s more of a generalised African state of mind that we are all of nobility regardless of economics or social status. In our culture, to embody the meaning of one’s name is, in part, the fulfillment of one’s destiny.

I hope that I can make the people of Nigeria and Africa proud with this humble offering of an unorthodox, fictitious tale of inspiration, action and violence. A story that has an underlying message of hope and justice.

I will forever be a proud son of the soil, and with the talented group of artists and filmmakers I have been blessed to be surrounded by, I hope to bring to life a universal story that can entertain and inspire millions throughout the world.”

RAZAAQ ADOTI, Writer and Star of Son of the Soil