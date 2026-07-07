LARS SHRIKE WALKS THE NIGHT: Kelsey Grammer Stars in Indie Sci-Fi, On VOD July 24th

Gary Walkow long-running collection of sci-fi films (The Trouble with Dick, Crashing, The Trouble with Dot & Harry) carried on in 2024 with the film Lars Shrike Walks the Night. That lastest film will be available on Digital HD starting July 24th.

A man with no memory escapes into a hostile desert landscape, only to realize that the reality he is navigating may be a fiction he is actively trying to rewrite.

Lars Shrike Walks the Night stars Kelsey Grammer. You will find the trailer below, along with a small batch of stills.

Existence is the Ultimate Science Fiction

for Emmy and Tony Winner Kelsey Grammer

﻿Indie Sci-Fi Lars Shrike Walks the Night

Streaming on Digital HD July 24

Vortex has announced the official US digital release of the sci-fi mystery thriller Lars Shrike Walks the Night, distributed by Filmhub. Starring six-time Emmy Award–winning actor Kelsey Grammer ("Cheers", "Frasier") in the title role, Lars Shrike Walks the Night debuts on digital platforms July 24. The indie sci-fi bender world premiered at the Lone Star Film Festival, where writer/director Gary Walkow took home the award for Best Feature Film.

Lars Shrike Walks the Night is the latest in Walkow's loosely connected universe, picking up the story that began in 1987 with the Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner The Trouble with Dick. David Clennon starred as Lars and returns to the franchise as Richard Kendred in the newest film. The story continued with 2007's Crashing and 2015's The Trouble with Dot & Harry.

In addition to Grammer and Clennon ("Thirtysomething", The Thing), Lars Shrike Walks the Night stars Christine Lin ("Surfside Girls") and Kati Schwartz (the upcoming The Adventures of Cliff Booth).

Starting July 24, audiences will be able to rent or own Lars Shrike Walks the Night on Digital HD, including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.

Ahead of the streaming debut, Walkow shared, “My science fiction thriller is about the terrors and thrills of existence. Lars Shrike escapes from a prison planet - or does he? Is Lars Shrike delusional, an amnesiac, or from outer space? I want viewers to experience the mystery and drama of Lars' slippery, confounding existence."

Lars Shrike knows only two things: his name, and that he has escaped. Alone in a hostile desert landscape, he struggles to piece together who he is, where he came from, and what exactly he has fled. As fragments of memory, hallucination, and reality begin to blur, Shrike is pulled into an increasingly strange odyssey where every answer only deepens the mystery. Is he a prisoner on the run, a damaged mind inventing its own mythology, or a fictional character who has somehow stepped into the real world?