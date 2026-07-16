HER PRIVATE HELL: Sophie Thatcher And Charles Melton Feature in Official Poster

When a mysterious mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis, a deadly and elusive entity is unleashed. During this an American GI embarks on a harrowing odyssey to rescue his daughter from Hell. He crosses paths with a troubled young woman who is also searching for her father.

Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton feature in the official poster for Nicolas Winding Refn's much-aniticpated thriller, Her Private Hell. Nothing fancy, nothing splash, just two images of our leads against cool blue and hot pink backdrops. The real artistry is in the film, which you can see again in the trailer below.

Her Private Hell opens the Fantasia Film Festival tomorrow night, when Refn will receive the Cheval Noir Career Achievement Award. Neon releases it in theaters on July 24th.