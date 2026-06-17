SLASHERCISE: Retro-Fitness Slasher Sheds Pounds, Violently, on BloodStream This July
Ama Lea's 2024 retro-fitness slasher, Slashercise, is premiering on the streamer BloodStream on Wednesday, July 1st. Folks looking for something a bit cheeky, that does not look like it takes itself seriously, will want to check it out.
The homage to 1980s workout videos and slasher cinema is chock full of horror queens from past and present delights: Vanessa Decker, Sarah French, Kelli Maroney, Sarah Nicklin, Diana Prince, Felissa Rose, Tiffany Shepis and Lisa Wilcox.
Check out the trailer below.
BLOODSTREAM TO PREMIERE RETRO-FITNESS SLASHERSLASHERCISE ON JULY 1BloodStream will exclusively premiere SLASHERCISE, filmmaker Ama Lea's neon-soaked homage to 1980s workout videos and slasher cinema, on July 1, 2026.Written and directed by Ama Lea (DEATHCEMBER), SLASHERCISE follows a masked killer known only as Meathead as he stalks the fitness clubs of Los Angeles, turning workout sessions into blood-soaked nightmares. As the city's top trainers are picked off one by one, a group of determined fitness fanatics must fight back before they become the next bodies on the mat.Part slasher movie, part aerobics fever dream, SLASHERCISE blends outrageous kills, synth-heavy atmosphere, practical gore effects, and high-energy workout routines into a surreal tribute to VHS-era horror and fitness culture.The film features an ensemble cast that includes Vanessa Decker (TERRIFIER 2), John Bloom (THE HILLS HAVE EYES), Spencer Charnas (ICE NINE KILLS PRESENTS: WELCOME TO HORRORWOOD), Sarah French (BLIND), Kelli Maroney (NIGHT OF THE COMET), Sarah Nicklin (THE BLACK MASS), Diana Prince (THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS), Jared Rivet (THE ONCE AND FUTURE SMASH), Felissa Rose (SLEEPAWAY CAMP), Tiffany Shepis (VICTOR CROWLEY), and Lisa Wilcox (A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 4: THE DREAM MASTER)."SLASHERCISE is a blood-soaked love letter to 1980s workout videos and slasher movies," says filmmaker Ama Lea.Star Vanessa Decker adds, "We never set out to make a traditional fitness video. We wanted to create an experience horror fans could laugh with, sweat through, and revisit again and again.""SLASHERCISE is exactly the kind of film BloodStream was built to champion," says BloodStream Acquisitions Executive Heidi Honeycutt. "Ama Lea combines a genuine love of horror cinema with a striking visual style and an infectious sense of fun. It's a film that feels completely at home alongside the cult classics that inspired it."SLASHERCISE will premiere exclusively for BloodStream subscribers on July 1, 2026, before expanding to additional platforms on October 1.BloodStream is a genre-focused streaming platform powered by Studio Dome, specializing in horror, cult cinema, thrillers, underground filmmaking, and boundary-pushing independent genre work. The platform features more than 2,000 films and series, ranging from cult classics and festival discoveries to exclusive premieres from emerging and established filmmakers worldwide.
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