SLASHERCISE: Retro-Fitness Slasher Sheds Pounds, Violently, on BloodStream This July

Ama Lea's 2024 retro-fitness slasher, Slashercise, is premiering on the streamer BloodStream on Wednesday, July 1st. Folks looking for something a bit cheeky, that does not look like it takes itself seriously, will want to check it out.

The homage to 1980s workout videos and slasher cinema is chock full of horror queens from past and present delights: Vanessa Decker, Sarah French, Kelli Maroney, Sarah Nicklin, Diana Prince, Felissa Rose, Tiffany Shepis and Lisa Wilcox.

Check out the trailer below.