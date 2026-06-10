MANCAVE Trailer: One of Our Favorite Norwegians, Fredrik S. Hana, Has a New Short!

Over the years Norwegian director Fredrik S. Hana has dazzle and terrified us with their collection of short films. We are big fans of his work, and for good reason.

Mancave, which is all set to have its World Premiere at Hana has a fresh, new short film,, which is all set to have its World Premiere at Bifan and with that word we have the short's trailer to share with you today.

Charlotte Husebø is drawn into a labyrinth of repressed fantasies and dark secrets when she discovers that her husband, Didrik Husebø, has a hidden room in the family's garage.

Hane shared their new short with us, to help us with context, and it is everything we have come to expect from him. It is, as Hana puts it in his statement below, "... an Alice in Wonderland-esque descent into the unknown". The unknown being her husband's psyche manifest into real life. A bit whimsical at first, it gets darker and equally disturbing as it goes along.

MANCAVE is a film I’ve been chasing for many years. Originally pitched to me by writer Jamie Turville in 2016, it quickly became a cursed project, marked by false starts, bad collaborations, and rejection after rejection. After years spent fighting to keep it alive, the film finally rose from the grave once more, and this time, we brought it to life. This story touches on themes that resonate deeply with my own life - emotionally, psychologically, and personally. It’s also a film rooted in the kind of visual storytelling I’m most drawn to: surreal, loud and dreamlike, with an Alice in Wonderland-esque descent into the unknown. After years of setbacks, MANCAVE became not just my new lil’ short film, but a deeply cathartic experience. I’m proud to finally share it.

The trailer is below, with a small selection of stills.