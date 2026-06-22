KEN RUSSELL'S THE DEVILS Official Teaser Trailer: First Look at the 4K Restoration
The official teaser trailer for the 4K restoration of Ken Russell's The Devils is here. There will be an exclusive one-week theatricla engagement starting on October 16th.
An enduring, singular masterpiece of cinema starring Academy Award®-winner Vanessa Redgrave and Oliver Reed, KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS is a prescient epic of obsession and corruption – and a defining work of art from seminal filmmaker Ken Russell.
Merely a tease, you will want to skip right to the end of it to see a long glimpse of Vanessa Redgrave as Sister Jeanne.
An enduring masterpiece of cinema starring Academy Award®-winner Vanessa Redgrave and Oliver Reed, KEN RUSSELL'S THE DEVILS is a prescient epic of obsession and corruption — and a defining work of art from seminal filmmaker Ken Russell.Assembled from the original camera negative, this new 4K restoration presents Ken Russell's definitive vision of THE DEVILS by referencing the edit he privately constructed in 2004. KEN RUSSELL'S THE DEVILS is the uncut and unfiltered theatrical experience that Russell always envisioned — and the first time the film will be presented restored and in 4K.This new 4K restoration of Ken Russell's masterpiece was assembled from the original camera negative. The film's sound has been remastered from original English Composite 35mm Mag Film, transferred at 96kHz, plus other original film elements in selected spots as needed. The Picture and Sound restoration was performed by Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services, Water Tower Color, and Warner Bros. Sound.This reconstruction of the director's cut of THE DEVILS was undertaken by Lucida Productions, London:Paul Joyce, Supervising ProducerMichael Bradsell, Film EditorBrian King, Online Editorand with thanks to Mark Kermode
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