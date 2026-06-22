KEN RUSSELL'S THE DEVILS Official Teaser Trailer: First Look at the 4K Restoration

The official teaser trailer for the 4K restoration of Ken Russell's The Devils is here. There will be an exclusive one-week theatricla engagement starting on October 16th.

An enduring, singular masterpiece of cinema starring Academy Award®-winner Vanessa Redgrave and Oliver Reed, KEN RUSSELL’S THE DEVILS is a prescient epic of obsession and corruption – and a defining work of art from seminal filmmaker Ken Russell.

Merely a tease, you will want to skip right to the end of it to see a long glimpse of Vanessa Redgrave as Sister Jeanne.