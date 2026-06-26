Ceremony TV, All The Micro-docs About Corruption, Greed, And True Crime You Need, Free on YouTube

We have undiagnosed adult ADHD, we are fairly sure of it. Or perhaps, after so many years of watching prime time, from commercial break to commercial break, the idea of giving us things to watch about the things we like in small, digitally digestable bites feels like we've been seen.

If you also happen to give this to us for free, in this economy? Well, you will have made a whole lot of friends.

Let us introduce you to a new YouTube channel called Ceremony TV , offering viewers a variety of short-form investigative documentaries on a variety of topics incuding key words like true crime, corruption and facsim.

They have kicked off the new channel with a timely, football related series called Dirty Game: Football at the Edge, just in time for the World Cup. Infantino and FIFA have their work cut out for them keeping up to these folks.

The first episode is below the official announcement.