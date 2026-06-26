Ceremony TV, All The Micro-docs About Corruption, Greed, And True Crime You Need, Free on YouTube
We have undiagnosed adult ADHD, we are fairly sure of it. Or perhaps, after so many years of watching prime time, from commercial break to commercial break, the idea of giving us things to watch about the things we like in small, digitally digestable bites feels like we've been seen.
If you also happen to give this to us for free, in this economy? Well, you will have made a whole lot of friends.
Let us introduce you to a new YouTube channel called Ceremony TV, offering viewers a variety of short-form investigative documentaries on a variety of topics incuding key words like true crime, corruption and facsim.
They have kicked off the new channel with a timely, football related series called Dirty Game: Football at the Edge, just in time for the World Cup. Infantino and FIFA have their work cut out for them keeping up to these folks.
The first episode is below the official announcement.
The New Hot TV Show Is Free: How Ceremony TV Is Bringing Prestige Micro-Documentaries to YouTube Tied to the World CupThe most-watched new documentary series of the summer isn't on Netflix. It isn't on Hulu, Max, or Apple TV+. It's free — and it's on YouTube.As streaming fatigue sets in and audiences migrate back to YouTube, one independent studio is proving that prestige television — cinematic, serialized, investigative — doesn't need a network deal. It just needs an internet connection.Ceremony TV is a new kind of television studio — producing high-end documentary series and cinematic narratives for the generation that watches television on YouTube. The format is deliberate. Each episode runs 7–10 minutes — long enough to develop a real investigation, short enough to watch on a lunch break or a Sunday morning. Two parts drop each week: Part 1 on Sunday, Part 2 on Wednesday. It's serialized television, engineered for the attention patterns of 2026.Ceremony TV has surpassed 1.2 million views in its first 45 days with its premiere show tied to the World Cup. Dirty Game: Football at the Edge — an investigative documentary series covering corruption, geopolitics, and organized crime in global football. Single episodes are hitting 150,000 views. The channel is generating over 86,000 views every 48 hours. All of it, available free on YouTube.Dirty Game: Football at the Edge features true stories of Drug cartels laundering billions through football clubs. A bankrobber who turned a group of soccer fans into a paramilitary. A stadium in Egypt that became a massacre site — and the cover-up that followed. The Kremlin's financial takeover of Chelsea FC. The referee-fixing scandal that cost Juventus two Serie A titles and sent them to the second division.These aren't sidebars to football. They are football — the part that happened off the pitch, in the boardrooms, the government offices, and the criminal networks that have shaped the sport for decades. And they are all streaming right now, just as the entire world tunes in for the biggest football event of a generation.Hosted by David Goldblatt — author of The Ball is Round and described by the Sunday Times as possibly the greatest football historian alive — alongside Egyptian Host and influencer Nada Taha, Dirty Game: Football at the Edge is built for the audience that loves football and true crime in equal measure."We wanted to build a destination for today's culturally curious audience — focused on high-energy, exciting documentaries," said Matthew Berkowitz, Ceremony TV’s Executive Producer. “The audience has found Ceremony TV, chose it, and sent it to their friends. During the World Cup, that audience is growing by the day. Football is the biggest sport in the world, and nobody has told its criminal underbelly the way true crime deserves.”Dirty Game: Football at the Edge is the first chapter. Ceremony TV’s broader slate reflects the same editorial ambition across sport, crime, and power:Your Body Is a Business — A documentary told in his own words, about Thomas Jones — first-round NFL draft pick and 12-year veteran across five franchises — a cinematic docu-series in the tradition of 30 for 30, retracing Thomas's life altering football injury, which faced him with the question go home and work in the coal mines or keep playing?Call Me Punch — The true story of Pavle "Punch" Stanimirovic — youngest member of the founding dynasty of the Pink Panthers, the most prolific jewel theft network in history — the first inside account of a criminal family responsible for $500 million in heists across three continents.Undercover in the Nationalists — Based on the Newsweek investigation into John Matthews — the FBI's most consequential domestic terrorism informant, who infiltrated more than 20 white supremacist groups and prevented violent attacks while his own son believed for a decade that his father was a Nazi.Each series follows the Ceremony TV formula: investigative, cinematic, serialized, and free.
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