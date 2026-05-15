THE HEALER: Eddie Peng And Ewan Mitchell Star in Upcoming International Actioner
News comes our way about an independant, international action film called The Healer, which has headed into sales at Marche du Film.
A blind acupuncturist is pulled back into the city’s brutal criminal underworld when a ruthless gang boss targets a young patient under his protection, forcing him to weaponize his deadly knowledge of the human body to save the boy before it’s too late.
Having recently wrapped production in Hungary this new action film stars Eddie Peng (The Great Wall, Operation Mekong, Rise of the Legend) as the acupuncturist and Ewan MItchell (Saltburn, House of the Dragon) as the gang boss who targets the acupuncturist's young patient.
The Healer was written and directed by Can Aydin, a stunt actor, coordinator and second unit director on a whole bunch of big profile projects like John Wick Parabellum, Thunderbolts*, The Fall Guy, and Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
You know how much we love to hear when stunt professionals get behind the camera. The Healer is their directorial debut.
EDDIE PENG AND EWAN MITCHELL FACE OFF IN ACTION-PACKED FILM “THE HEALER”Highland Film Group and 66cc Launch International Sales in CannesAsia's new generation action hero Eddie Peng (The Great Wall, Black Dog, Are You Lonesome Tonight?) and Ewan Mitchell (Saltburn, Wuthering Heights, House of the Dragon), star in The Healer along with Smylie Bradwell (Hamnet, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping), Georgina Beedle (Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, People We Meet on Vacation), it was announced today by producer Molly Hassell. The film is written and directed by Can Aydin, one of the industry’s top action stunt coordinators and second unit directors from films including Thunderbolts*, The Fall Guy, and Disney’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series. The Healer marks his feature directorial debut.Hassell (The Crow, Return to Silent Hill, Terminal) produced the actioner for Hassell Free Productions alongside Electric Shadow (Cliffhanger 2, The Uprising), with Jason Eric Laciste (Braven, The Last Manhunt), Dejan Ahrens, and Jonah Greenberg (Cave Rescue). Ahrens was also a major financier of the project through his Marder Films. Additional financing was provided by Vivian Tarn’s and Karam Almasri’s Riviera Content, Taiden Audio-Visual Production Co., and East West Bank, all arranged by Hungary’s Rosebud Finance Kft. The production was undertaken in association with Victor Hadida’s Davis Films.Jeffrey Chan’s 66cc is handling Asian sales, with Highland Film Group representing all other international rights. CAA Media Finance is handling the US. Sales launch in Cannes. Production recently wrapped in Budapest, Hungary.In a city governed by shadows, a blind acupuncturist (Eddie Peng) lives a life of quiet ritual, using heightened senses to mend bodies the world has broken. Once a weapon trained to destroy, The Healer traded violence for peace—until Soly (Smylie Bradwell), a young patient he vowed to protect, becomes the target of ruthless gang boss Dandy Lynch (Ewan Mitchell). Carrying the weight of his past, The Healer is forced back into a brutal underworld, fighting with surgical precision and a dangerous knowledge of the human body to reach the boy before he becomes another innocent casualty.“It’s rare to see two such talented actors go head-to-head - Eddie Peng and Ewan Mitchell are our ‘Crown Jewels,”’ Hassell said. “They give performances that are simply awe-inspiring and well represent what makes this film so unique: great acting combined with a compelling story that audiences around the world are going to love watching.”“Eddie Peng is a major star, both in Asia and globally. The picture just wrapped shooting, and the early footage we’ve seen looks absolutely incredible!” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser. "The fight choreography is impressive, with a scale, cinematic ambition and commercial appeal that will strongly resonate with international audiences.” added Highland COO Delphine Perrier.“I’m deeply grateful to Molly for inviting me on board and thrilled to be able to re-unite with Eddie after almost a decade since Unbeatable and Operation Mekong,” said Jeffrey Chan. “Having become so successful, Eddie is still the same talented and dedicated young man in The Healer, and this film will surely take him to the next level of success on the international stage.”Lauded as Asia's new generation action hero, Eddie Peng starred in Guan Hu’s Black Dog, Un Certain Regard winner at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024. He made his English-language debut in The Great Wall, alongside Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal, and Willem Dafoe. He is very well known in the greater Chinese film industry and beyond, and his many Chinese epic blockbuster credits include Dante Lam’s The Rescue and Operation Mekong, as well as Cold War 2.Ewan Mitchell portrayed Aemond Targaryen in the Emmy-winning HBO’s fantasy series “House of the Dragon,” the prequel to HBO’s series “Game of Thrones.” He starred in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, alongside Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi. Recently, he reunited with director Emerald Fennell and co-stars Jacob Elordi in Warner Bros.’ romance Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and adapted from Emily Brontë’s classic novel. He is currently filming Justine Triet’s Fonda with Mia Goth, Odessa A’zion, Andrew Scott and Allison Janney.Peng is repped by Amelia Hung and CAA, and Mitchell by Independent Talent Group and CAA.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.