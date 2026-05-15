THE HEALER: Eddie Peng And Ewan Mitchell Star in Upcoming International Actioner

News comes our way about an independant, international action film called The Healer, which has headed into sales at Marche du Film.

A blind acupuncturist is pulled back into the city’s brutal criminal underworld when a ruthless gang boss targets a young patient under his protection, forcing him to weaponize his deadly knowledge of the human body to save the boy before it’s too late.

Having recently wrapped production in Hungary this new action film stars Eddie Peng (The Great Wall, Operation Mekong, Rise of the Legend) as the acupuncturist and Ewan MItchell (Saltburn, House of the Dragon) as the gang boss who targets the acupuncturist's young patient.

The Healer was written and directed by Can Aydin, a stunt actor, coordinator and second unit director on a whole bunch of big profile projects like John Wick Parabellum, Thunderbolts*, The Fall Guy, and Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

You know how much we love to hear when stunt professionals get behind the camera. The Healer is their directorial debut.