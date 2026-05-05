SIX: THE GAME OF DEATH: Colombian Horror to be Presented During Marché du Film

SIX: THE GAME OF DEATH — Colombian Horror Arrives at the Marché du Film in Cannes

The horror feature film SIX: THE GAME OF DEATH has been selected to present its first exclusive footage as part of the VDF Showcase in its section Fantastic Cuts at the Marché du Film in Cannes. The screening will take place on May 16 at 11:30 AM (Palais J), accessible exclusively to accredited international industry members. At the market, the project is represented by Arelis Ruiz Arias and Néstor Sánchez Sotelo from the renowned Argentine production company Del Toro Films.

Based on the novel SEIS (SIX) by acclaimed Colombian horror author Alvaro Vanegas, and written by Vanegas together with LoperaSánchez, the film delivers what its director Patrik Mosquera describes as “a tense, claustrophobic experience where every decision carries irreversible consequences.”

Set in a contemporary urban environment, the story follows Sara and her friends during a night of celebration that takes a sinister turn when they discover a mysterious box containing a pair of twelvesided dice. According to urban legend, the game is linked to Andras, the Marquis of Hell. Ignoring the warnings, they decide to play.

Designed for six participants, the game promises to fulfill each player’s deepest desire — but every roll unleashes something far darker. As death begins to claim them one by one, the rules become brutally clear: only one will survive.

The film features a renowned Colombian cast, including Francisca Estévez (La primera vez), Juliana De La Mora (Empeliculados), Camilo Trujillo (El Estilista), Jair Romero (El Joe, la leyenda), Keisy Oviedo (Betty la Fea: The Story Continues), Javier Hernández, and Juan Pablo Llano (Sin senos sí hay paraíso). Together, they bring to life a story that explores how far individuals will go when confronted with power, desire, and survival — blending psychological tension with visceral horror.

A Colombian–Argentine coproduction between Euder Arce Films (Colombia) and Del Toro Films (Argentina), SIX: THE GAME OF DEATH marks its international debut at the Marché du Film, one of the world’s most influential industry events. Its participation in Fantastic Cuts, a curated showcase dedicated to fantasy, thriller, scifi, and horror projects in postproduction — coordinated by experts Javier Fernández Cuarto and Mónica Trigo — positions the film directly in front of key players in the global genre market.

Produced by Euder Arce Quintero, the film is currently in postproduction and begins its international positioning strategy in collaboration with Del Toro Films (On The 3rd Day, The Funeral Home), a company with extensive experience in Latin American genre cinema. “In this first world presentation, Latin American horror — created with Colombian talent — steps onto the global stage with a powerful film that will reach audiences across continents,” says the producer Arelis Ruiz.

With its strong concept, literary origins, and international appeal, SIX: THE GAME OF DEATH positions itself as a standout Latin American horror proposal with significant circulation potential.

Following its presentation in Cannes, the film will continue its international market positioning and is expected to embark on a robust festival run ahead of its commercial release.