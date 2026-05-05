MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY: THE SORCERY OF NYMPH CIRCE Review: Fighting a War. And Memories.

Sure, robots fight. Mostly, though, the film delves into intrigue and strategy, as well as acts of love and war.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway: The Sorcery of Nymph Circe

The film opens May 15, throughout North American, only in movie theaters, via Bandai. Visit their official site for locations and showtimes.

Developed by Yoshiyuki Tomino, anime series Mobile Suit Gundam premiered in April 1979, eventually, spawning more than 50 films, TV series, and OVAs, -- many of which are now streaming on Crunchyroll not to mention manga, novels, and video games. In other words, it's HUGE -- in essence, giant robots in a military setting have given rise to endless variations that explore the devastating effects of war, more than the battles.

My own introduction came after the first three (compilation) films became available on DVD, more than 20 years ago, so my memories are restricted to giant robots fighting each other, which I've always loved. I finally caught up with Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway (2021), which is now streaming on Netflix, last weekend, and found it to be a nifty action picture, full of guns blazing and ships flying and giant robots going wherever they pleased.

The story and leading characters were dynamically established in the opening sequence. Hathaway Noa has anonymously assumed the mantle of leadership of the insurgent force known as Mafty Navue Erin (or simply MAFTY) against the increasingly corrupt Earth Federation, which called in all their government ministers to an all-important meeting in Australia, the Adelaide Conference. Captain Kenneth Sleg leads the Earth Federation Forces; he appears to be a righteous warrior initially, though his brutal nature asserts itself forcefully.

The wild card is Gigi Andalusia, who sees through Hathaway's guise instantly, yet is drawn to him anyway. She is also drawn to Kenneth, who views her as a 'lucky charm,' since she can foretell danger to his forces.

The 95-minute film served as the first installment of a trilogy, based on original creator's Yoshiyuki Tomino three-volume novel, first published about 10 years after the anime began. As is traditional for trilogies, the second installment is longer in runtime (108 minutes), and uses that time to go deeper into exploring the pivotal characters, while not neglecting the action scenes that are essential to its appeal.

Rebel force MAFTY plans an attack leading up to the Adelaide Conference, which allows Hathaway to display his leadership skills over the ragtag army, even as he wrestles with the events in the first film, and painful, deep-seated memories that insist on rising up.

Kenneth is busy planning the defense of the Adelaide Conference, while also plotting to eliminate MAFTY entirely. The nefarious Handley Yoxon arrives, representing the Criminal Police Organization, and sets forth a plan that will be even more deadly.

Kenneth's life is complicated by his new relationship with Gigi Andalusia, who enchants and frustrates him in equal measure, flouncing around military settings in a distracting manner. Gigi, however, has other plans on her own, including a return to New Hong Kong and a connection to a powerful man.

Directed by Shūkō Murase, the film features other characters who may have greater fascination for devoted fans of the franchise, including Kelia, who appears to have a past relationship with Hathaway, fellow MAFY rebels Julia (fighter) and Gauman (pilot), while an Earth Federation pilot named Lane Aim figures into the action as well.

It's a very busy narrative, with its various threads sprawling wildly, yet it remains vastly entertaining, ensuring that thoughtful action predominates, leading to an intense battle and a startling final shot. (But stay through the credits.)

