A SILENT DEATH: Myriad Pictures Takes US/NA Rights For Argentine Thriller
News has come to us from our friends at FilmSharks who have sold the US/North American rights for Sebastian Schindel's Argentine crime thriller, A Silent Death.
In the depths of Patagonia during the 80's, a hunting guide stumbles upon a shocking crime involving his niece, forcing him to investigate and to confront the haunting secrets of that era's dark years in his pursue of justice.
Myriad Pictures has acquired the rights for it and are planning a release during the third quarter - July through September.
Crime thriller master Sebastian Schindel's latest crime/psychological-thriller feature film "A Silent Death" starring Spa/Latam sensation actor Joaquín Furriel whose prominent carrier includes platino Award for Best Actor was just acquired all rights for a 3Q 2026 US/NA Release by Myriad Pictures. The deal was negotiated between Kirk D’Amico and Guido Rud with Federico Pascua on behalf of FilmSharks. The film also stars Soledad Villavil (A Secret in Their Eyes) and Alejandro Awada (El Bar, The Aura).The film was produced by Buffalo Film’s Esteban and Hori Mentasti (The Wrath of God) , Nicolas Veinberg (My Penguin Friend, Elsa & Fred) and Pampa films Pablo Bossi (Nine Queens), Cabe Bossi and Pol Bossi.MYRIAD/Kirk D’ Amico quote: “We are excited to bring this suspenseful, well-crafted and multi-layered film to audiences in North America. Sebastian Schindel superbly directs a talented cast and Guillermo Nieto’s cinematography deftly helps to create a chilling atmosphere to this story of past and present crimes.”Guido Rud: “Myriad is a legendary label with great eye for Cinema and we feel we truly feel we found the best Distributor’s for this cinematic gem in North America”Key Previous deals include: TWDC/Disney+ all LATAM Rights, Movistar+ en Espana, and AV JET in Taiwan.
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