A SILENT DEATH: Myriad Pictures Takes US/NA Rights For Argentine Thriller

News has come to us from our friends at FilmSharks who have sold the US/North American rights for Sebastian Schindel's Argentine crime thriller, A Silent Death.

In the depths of Patagonia during the 80's, a hunting guide stumbles upon a shocking crime involving his niece, forcing him to investigate and to confront the haunting secrets of that era's dark years in his pursue of justice.

Myriad Pictures has acquired the rights for it and are planning a release during the third quarter - July through September.