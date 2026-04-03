Udine 2026: Far East Film Festival Continues to Celebrate Asian Cinema in its 28th Year
The 28th edition of the Far East Film Festival has unveiled its full line-up this eagerly anticipated spring. Taking place from April 24 to May 2, the festival will offer nine immersive days for cinephiles from around the world to gather in this annual celebration of Asian cinema and its creators.
This year’s theme, “Be Together,” is reflected in the key visual poster designed by acclaimed American illustrator Andy Rementer (with art direction by Margherita Urbani), signalling a call for shared experience in response to a world increasingly marked by fragmentation.
Audiences will be treated to a rich selection of 76 titles from 12 countries, including 52 films in competition and 24 out of competition. The programme features eight world premieres, 18 international premieres, 22 European premieres, and 20 Italian premieres.
The festival will open with Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s We Are All Strangers (previously reviewed at the Berlinale), with award-winning lead actress Yeo Yann Yann in attendance for the presentation at Teatro Nuovo Giovanni da Udine. The closing film remains under wraps and will be announced on 8 April.
Once again, FEFF stands as a vibrant celebration not only of mainstream Asian cinema but also of auteur-driven works and historical retrospectives, offering a close-up view of the region’s diverse storytelling traditions.
Among this year’s highlights, the Golden Mulberry Award for Outstanding Achievement will be presented to Chinese megastar Fan Bingbing, who won Best Actress at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards for Chong Keat-aun’s Mother Bhumi, which is also featured in this year’s competition, in recognition of her contributions to Asian cinema in recent years.
The Lifetime Achievement Award, meanwhile, will be conferred upon Japanese actor Koji Yakusho, star of Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days, for which he won Best Actor at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, honouring his enduring dedication to Japanese cinema over the past four decades.
Following its tradition, the organiser invites audiences to vote for the three Audience Awards: the Golden Mulberry, Silver Mulberry, and Crystal Mulberry; the White Mulberry Award for Best Debut Feature will be decided by a jury comprising Jeffrey Chan, Mabel Cheung, and Michael Werner.
At the same time, Udine continues to accommodate aspiring film professionals through the support of the 12th edition of the FEFF Campus, with the purpose “to connect people from across the globe and ... to explore the many facets of Asian cinema and the experience of an Asian popular film festival,” noted by the festival’s co-founder and president, Sabrina Baracetti.
Led by renowned journalist Mathew Scott, the campus will run throughout the festival, bringing together ten emerging voices from across the globe, including writer Rino Lu.
The full programme is listed below. For more information, please visit the festival’s official website.
COMPETITION SECTION [52]
CHINA [6]
Jet Lag in Summer, YAN Kunao, expat coming of age, China 2025, European Premiere
Linka Linka, Kangdrun, Tibetan homecoming, China 2025, European Premiere
The Shadow's Edge, Larry YANG, Whose Eyes? action thriller, China 2025, Italian Premiere
Take Off, Pengfei, Chinese-Icaro dream, China 2025, Italian Premiere with FESCALL (African, Asian, Latin American, Film Festival, Milan)
Unexpected Family, LI Taiyan, unexpected Jackie Chan comedy, China 2026, International Festival Premiere
A Writer's Odyssey 2, LU Yang, quirky magnificent fantasy, China 2025, European Festival Premiere
HONG KONG [9]
Another World, Tommy NG, animated surreal fantasy, Hong Kong 2025, Italian Premiere
A Mighty Adventure, Toe YUEN, silent animation: wonders of nature, Hong Kong/Taiwan 2025, International Premiere
Measure in Love, KUNG Siu-Ping, “Another Brick in the Wall”, Hong Kong 2025, European Premiere
Night King, Jack NG, vintage nightlife wonderland, Hong Kong 2026, European Premiere
Road to Vendetta, NJO Kui-ying, cool all-out action film, Hong Kong 2025, European Premiere*
The Snowball on a Sunny Day, Philip YUNG, family screwball comedy, Hong Kong 2026, European Premiere
Someone Like Me, TAM Wai-ching, sexuality and disability, Hong Kong 2025, Italian Premiere
Unidentified Murder, KWOK Ka-hei, Jack LEE, UFO or not UFO? That is the question, Hong Kong, 2026, European Premiere
We’re Nothing at All, Herman YAU, bomb tragedy at boiling point, Hong Kong 2026, International Premiere
INDONESIA [2]
Dopamine, Teddy SOERIA ATMADJA, crime romance thriller, Indonesia 2025, International Premiere
Ghost in the Cell, Joko ANWAR, art and ghosts in the prison, Indonesia 2026, Italian Premiere
JAPAN [9]
5 Centimeters Per Second, OKUYAMA Yoshiyuki, rendez-vous in time, Japan 2025, European Festival Premiere
90 Meters, NAKAGAWA Shun, caring with love, Japan 2026, International Premiere
All Greens, KOYAMA Takashi, bro, want a joint?, Japan 2026, European Premiere
Fujiko, Taichi KIMURA, dreamlike woman's empowerment drama, Japan 2026, World Premiere
The Last Blossom, KINOSHITA Baku, animation with talking flower, Japan 2025, Italian Premiere
The Sickness Unto Love, HIROKI Ryuichi, exploring the boundaries of love, Japan 2025, International Premiere
Suzuki=Bakudan, NAGAI Akira, investigative film, Japan 2025, Italian Premiere
Tiger, Anshul CHAUHAN, stark LGBTQ drama, Japan 2025, European Premiere
Unchained, YOSHIDA Keisuke, a parable on evil, Japan 2026, World Premiere
MALAYSIA [2]
The Fox King, WOO Ming Jin, the twins, the mysterious lady, and the sea, Malaysia 2025, European Premiere
Mother Bhumi, CHONG Keat Aun, life and magic at the border, Malaysia 2025, European Premiere
PHILIPPINES [2]
Filipiñana, Rafael MANUEL, an abstract ballet, Philippines 2026, Italian Premiere
Midnight Girls, Irene VILLAMOR, to live and survive in Nagoya, Philippines 2026, World Premiere
SINGAPORE [3]
Ah Girl, ANG Geck Geck Priscilla, the children are watching us, Singapore 2026, Italian Premiere
The Old Man and His Car, Michael KAM, on the paths of memory, Singapore 2025, European Premiere
We Are All Strangers, Anthony CHEN, “all the times that I've cried”, Singapore 2026, Italian Premiere OPENING FILM
SOUTH KOREA [6]
The King's Warden, JANG Hang-jun, a King as a guest, South Korea 2026, International Festival Premiere
My Name, CHUNG Ji-young, an impossible farewell: the Jeju Island massacre, South Korea 2026, Italian Premiere
Number One, KIM Tae-yong, unexpected countdown, South Korea 2026, International Premiere
Once We Were Us, KIM Do-Young, the end of a love?, South Korea 2025, International Festival Premiere
The Seoul Guardians, KIM Jong-woo, KIM Shin-wan, CHO Chul-young, live coverage of a coup, South Korea 2026, Italian Premiere
The World of Love, secret scars, YOON Ga-eun, South Korea 2025, Italian Premiere
TAIWAN [5]
Deep Quiet Room, SHEN Ko-shang, trauma and hidden truths, Taiwan 2025, European Premiere
A Foggy Tale, CHEN Yu-hsun, friendship in an era of terror, Taiwan 2025, European Premiere
I Blew Out the Candles Before Making a Wish, CHAO Koi-wang, HU Chin-yen, on the run in Macau, Taiwan 2026, World Premiere*
Kung Fu, Giddens KO, crazy love letter to wuxia, Taiwan 2026, International Festival Premiere
Sunshine Women's Choir, Gavin LIN, weepie musical in jail, Taiwan 2026, International Festival Premiere
THAILAND [3]
Gohan, Chayanop BOONPRAKOB, Baz POONPIRIYA, Atta HEMWADEE, a dog’s life in 3 episodes, Thailand 2026, International Festival Premiere
The Last Shot, Puttipong NAKTHONG, gripping neo-noir thriller, Thailand 2026, International Festival Premiere
Tha Rae: The Exorcist, Taweewat WANTHA, an alliance of exorcists, Thailand 2025, European Premiere
VIETNAM [4]
Blood Moon Rite 8, PHAN Gia Nhat Linh, “One Cut of the Dead” lives again!, Vietnam 2026, International Premiere
Hijacked, Ham TRAN, hectic action at high altitude, Vietnam 2025, International Festival Premiere
Ky Nam Inn, Leon LE, old Saigon-style mélò, Vietnam 2025, Italian Premiere
Tunnels: Sun in the Dark, BUI THAC Chuyen, the other side of the war in Vietnam, Vietnam 2025, Italian Premiere
OUT OF COMPETITION [24]
YAKUSHO KOJI: PERFECT ROLES [7]
13 Assassins, MIIKE Takashi, period action drama, Japan 2010
The Blood of Wolves, SHIRAISHI Kazuya, crime, Japan 2018
The Eel, IMAMURA Shohei, symbolic drama, Japan 1997
Perfect Days, Wim WENDERS, drama, Japan/Germany 2023
Tampopo, ITAMI Juzo, comedy, Japan 1985/4K 2022
Under The Open Sky, NISHIKAWA Miwa, drama, Japan 2020
The Woodsman and the Rain, OKITA Shuichi, comedy-drama, Japan 2011
SPECIAL SCREENINGS [4]
Ciao UFO, Patrick LEUNG, poetic nostalgia, Hong Kong 2019/2026, European Premiere
To My Nineteen-Year-Old Self, Mabel CHEUNG, slices of lives, Hong Kong 2022, European Festival Premiere
Kokuho, LEE Sang-il, 2 lives on stage, Japan 2025, Italian Premiere
Tokyo Taxi, YAMADA Yoji, nostalgic road movie, Japan 2025, Italian Premiere
DOCUMENTARIES [2]
Mr. Kim Goes to the Cinema, KIM Dong-ho, South Korea 2025, European Premiere
The Ozu Diaries, Daniel RAIM, USA 2025
RESTORED CLASSICS [11]
Cageman, Jacob CHEUNG, cage-home camaraderie, Hong Kong 1992/4K 2026, International Premiere
Love Massacre, Patrick TAM, passion and brutality, Hong Kong 1981/4K 2025, European Premiere
Gamera, YUASA Noriaki, kaiju movie, Japan 1965/4K 2025, International Festival Premiere
Hula Girls, LEE Sang-il, comedy, Japan 2006/4K 2025, European Premiere
Chilsu and Mansu, PARK Kwang-su, drama, South Korea 1988/2K 2014, Italian Premiere
Push! Push!, PARK Chul-soo, black comedy, South Korea 1997/4K 2026, World Premiere
In the Wink of an Eye, Mike DE LEON, terrifying true crime, Philippines 1981/4K 2023, Italian Premiere
Macho Dancer, Lino BROCKA, LGBTQ drama, Philippines 1988/4K 2023, Italian Premiere
Connection by Fate, WAN Jen, ghost odyssey, Taiwan 1998/2K 2025, World Premiere
Good Neighbors, LEE Hsing, culture clash in the 1960s, Taiwan 1962/2K 2026, World Premiere
Love Never Ceases, SHAO Lo-hui, an everlasting love, Taiwan 1962/2K 2026, World Premiere
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