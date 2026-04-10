TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL Exclusive Clip: Kicking a Hornet's Nest

A new film by horror indie auteur Larry Fessenden is always cause for celebration, and for those lucky enough to be attending the Overlook Film Festival, they have the chance to attend the world premiere of his new film Trauma or, Monsters All, tonight. And we have an exclusive clip!

An aspiring author gets more than she bargained for when she writes an article for the local paper about her small town’s dark history, prompting unwanted speculation on what monsters may lie within. Overlook mainstay Larry Fessenden returns with the thrilling conclusion to his quadrilogy, a thoughtful and fiercely independent monster mash that can be enjoyed on its own or marathoned with his three origin stories – Habit, Depraved, and Blackout.

Laëtitia Hollard, the big breakout star of HBO hit series The Pitt for her role as nurse Emma Nolan, stars in the film, alongside Aitana Doyle, Barbara Crampton, Addison Timlin, Alex Hurt, and Fessenden. The clip that features Hollard and Doyle, helps set the stage for this dark mystery. I am jealous of those who get the first watch in New Orleans tonight. Check out the clip and a few select images below.