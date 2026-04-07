THE BEARDED GIRL: Watch The Trailer Premiere For Jody Wilson's Drama Fantasy

Jody Wilson's drama fantasy, The Bearded Girl, continues to travel the international festival circuit and we have been asked to premiere the official trailer for you today. The Canadian production opens here at home in cinemas on April 25th.

On the brink of inheriting the position of The Bearded Woman; matriarchal leader to an outcast community of circus performers, a young woman defies her overbearing mother and runs away instead. Free from the expectations and responsibilities at home, she seeks romance and adventure with the normies in a tiny farm town. In order to fit in, she reinvents herself with stories of a fabricated past, until the truth of who she is can no longer be concealed.

The Bearded Girl will play once again on home soil at Calgary Underground and Fantaspoa in Brazil this Spring. Our own Josh caught the film's world premiere at Fantasia this past Summer.