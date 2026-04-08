EXTRACTION 3: Sequel Greenlit by Netflix. Hemsworth, Elba, Farahani & Director Sam Hargrave Will Return

Extraction franchise, and it is a franchise now. Great news for fans of thefranchise, and it is a franchise now. Deadline has reported that Netflix has greenlit another sequel and production will start this Summer.

Sources tell Deadline that Chris Hemsworth has closed a deal to reprise his role in Extraction 3, the new installment in the hit Netflix and AGBO action-film franchise. Insiders add that Sam Hargrave is back to direct, with Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani also back on board. The film is set to start production this summer. David Weil is writing the script.

The Extraction films are easily the best action films that Netflix has ever produced, and some of the best modern action films, period. There's no debating it.

And all the right pieces that made the first two films so good are back in place: leading action man Chris Hemsworth, and supporting action woman, Golshifteh Farahani, are back. And stunt professional turned director Sam Hargrave back behind the camera. The addition of Elba during the epilogue of the second film will bear good fruit as well. Trust.