Stephen Colbert Set to Write Next LORD OF THE RINGS Movie

In what appears to be a dream team project the biggest LOTR fan on the planet, soon-to-be-released late show host Stephen Colbert will write the next Lord of the Rings movie for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Colbert revealed that the film will be based on “Fogs on the Barrow-downs,” the eighth chapter of The Fellowship of the Ring, where Hobbits are trapped by a Barrow-wight in an unnatural fog. The story also includes a fan favorite character omitted from the previous films, Tom Bombadil.

“You know what the books mean to me and what your films mean to me, but the thing I found myself reading over and over again were the six chapters early on in the Fellowship that y’all never developed into the first movie back in the day,” Colbert said in a video with Peter Jackson announcing the project.

The late-night talk show host pondered if they would “make something that was completely faithful to the books while also being completely faithful to the movies” that had already been made.