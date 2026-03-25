Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival 2026: Swiss Genre Fest Celebrates Twenty-Five Years With Poster Reveal

The twenty-five edition of the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival takes place in early July and the fine folks that run it have just revealed this year's visual.

Set against a golden background appear figures drawn from an imaginary world familiar to NIFFF audiences: a woman straight out of a 1950s Film Noir, a birthday cake that is as tempting as it is unsettling, and a katana reminding us that the fantastic has never been a territory without rough edges.

It's bold, clean, and yes, a little unsettling. It is an attention grabber, that is for sure. More to come in the coming weeks as the festival counts down the months, weeks and days to the twenty-fifth edition.