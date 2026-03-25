Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival 2026: Swiss Genre Fest Celebrates Twenty-Five Years With Poster Reveal
The twenty-five edition of the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival takes place in early July and the fine folks that run it have just revealed this year's visual.
Set against a golden background appear figures drawn from an imaginary world familiar to NIFFF audiences: a woman straight out of a 1950s Film Noir, a birthday cake that is as tempting as it is unsettling, and a katana reminding us that the fantastic has never been a territory without rough edges.
It's bold, clean, and yes, a little unsettling. It is an attention grabber, that is for sure. More to come in the coming weeks as the festival counts down the months, weeks and days to the twenty-fifth edition.
NIFFF 2026 POSTER: A CUTTING-EDGE VISUALThe Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) reaches a symbolic milestone this year: its 25th edition! To mark the occasion, the festival unveils a poster conceived as a first invitation to the celebrations, the result of a collaboration between graphic designers and video artists Théophile Glauser and Raphaël Piguet.Set against a golden background appear figures drawn from an imaginary world familiar to NIFFF audiences: a woman straight out of a 1950s Film Noir, a birthday cake that is as tempting as it is unsettling, and a katana reminding us that the fantastic has never been a territory without rough edges.Together, these elements portray a festival that, for more than a quarter of a century, has been exploring the fringes of genre cinema with undiminished curiosity. Between horror films, futuristic thrillers, ethereal science fiction, and pure strangeness, NIFFF has cultivated since its beginnings the magic that takes place in the darkness of movie theaters, where dreams and nightmares meet, and where reality bends in order to reveal itself more clearly.Since the year 2000, NIFFF has pursued an unchanged mission: to encourage encounters and debate around the big screen. From July 3 to July 11, 2026, the supernatural will once again appear, brighter than ever, on the shores of Neuchâtel.
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