ICE CREAM MAN: Check Out New Teaser Poster For Eli Roth's Upcoming Horror Flick

Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man will hit 2000 theaters across the U.S. on August 7th. The teaser poster was released earlier today. Check it out below the announcement.

The Horror Section Presents

Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man

IN THEATERS AUGUST 7, 2026

THE HORROR SECTION SETS A WIDE THEATRICAL RELEASE FOR ELI ROTH’S CHILLING NEW FILM ICE CREAM MAN

The Horror Section, a media company focused on creating the world’s premier genre brand, today announced that horror auteur Eli Roth’s chilling new film Ice Cream Man will hit theaters August 7, 2026. The film will have a theatrical run in North America on over 2000 screens via Iconic Events Releasing.

Ice Cream Man follows an idyllic summer town descending into madness when an ice cream man serves kids sweet delights with horrifying results. The film stars Ari Millen (“Orphan Black”) as the titular character, along with Benjamin Byron Davis (Guardians of the Galaxy 3), Karen Cliche (Thanksgiving), Dylan Hawco (“Heartland”), Sarah Abbott (Netflix’s The Body, Poser), Shiloh O’Reilly (Thanksgiving), Kiori Mirza Waldman, Charlie Zeltzer (“The Handmaid's Tale”), and Charlie Storey (Thanksgiving).

Rounding out the cast is Roth himself, the visionary behind the Cabin Fever franchise, the Hostel franchise, and Thanksgiving, among many other cult classics. Along with directing and producing the film, Roth co-wrote the script with longtime collaborator Noah Belson (The Rotten Fruit). The film features an original score from Emmy Award®-winning composer Brandon Roberts with additional music by Snoop Dogg, and horrifying prosthetic makeup effects by Steve Newburn (Thanksgiving) and Academy Award® winner Adrien Morot (Thanksgiving, The Whale). Cream Productions’ Kate Harrison (Thanksgiving) served as producer alongside Roth.

Ice Cream Man is Roth’s first film under The Horror Section’s banner, following the company’s launch in March 2025. GRAMMY® award-winning rap icon Nas served as Executive Producer through The Horror Section’s partnership with his Mass Appeal outfit – in which the two entities will collaborate across many aspects of the business, including Roth and Nas co-developing film and television projects – alongside Mass Appeal CEO Peter Bittenbender.