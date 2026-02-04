RULE OF THREE: New Horror Trilogy From SMILE Outfit Begins Production

Joining previously announced Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit) is new cast including Chloe East (Heretic), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Sutton Foster (Younger), Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do!) and Bilal Hasna (Layla).

Based on the novel of the same name by Sam Ripley, and with James Roday Rodriguez (Gravy) directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Todd Harthan (High Potential), the story follows a girl trying to escape a deadly curse on her family.

Are Amy (East) and her family plagued by a deadly curse? Every three years, death strikes under mysterious circumstances, horrifically killing family members. It’s almost three years to the day since Amy’s parents’ death, and Amy realises the curse must strike her next. With the help of her best friend Lizzy (McKenzie), the two friends try to cheat Amy’s death and find a way to reverse the curse.