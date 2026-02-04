RULE OF THREE: New Horror Trilogy From SMILE Outfit Begins Production
Production has begun on an intended horror trilogy, Rule of Three, and additional cast members have been announced over at Deadline. Smile producer Temple Hill and their Clown in a Cornfield co-producer Protagonist Pictures are behind the project.
Joining previously announced Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit) is new cast including Chloe East (Heretic), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Sutton Foster (Younger), Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do!) and Bilal Hasna (Layla).Based on the novel of the same name by Sam Ripley, and with James Roday Rodriguez (Gravy) directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Todd Harthan (High Potential), the story follows a girl trying to escape a deadly curse on her family.Are Amy (East) and her family plagued by a deadly curse? Every three years, death strikes under mysterious circumstances, horrifically killing family members. It’s almost three years to the day since Amy’s parents’ death, and Amy realises the curse must strike her next. With the help of her best friend Lizzy (McKenzie), the two friends try to cheat Amy’s death and find a way to reverse the curse.
Rule of Three was announced last Spring and pre-sales kicked off at Cannes. They went very well for Protagonist Pictures who is handling sales; good news when building your production budget. The less out of your pockets, the better, right?
The company has inked a string of pre-sales and will continue dealmaking at next week’s EFM in Berlin. Deals we can reveal today include Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France (Wildbunch), Portugal (Cinemundo), Latin America (Sun), Australia and New Zealand (Umbrella), Eastern Europe (M2), Baltics (ACME), Ukraine (Greenlight), India (Pictureworks), Philippines (Pioneer), Middle East (Front Row) and Israel (Lev).
Everyone loves a good cursed family horror movie. We will keep a further eye on this one to see if it passes muster upon arrival.
