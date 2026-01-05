THEY WILL KILL YOU Official Trailer: New Horror Comedy From WHY WON'T YOU DIE? Director, Kirill Sokolov
The official trailer for the horror comedy They Will Kill You, the new film from Kirill Sokolov (Why Won't You Die?) has arrived, and you need to check it out. Just like Sokolov's breakout feature film and festival fave from 2018 this one looks chock full of blood, gore and dark humor.
This new film, with Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz taking up the lead, lands in cinemas on March 27th. She will be joined by Patricia Arquette, Heather Graham and Tom Felton. The movie was produced by horror contemporaries Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, along with others.
From New Line Cinema and Nocturna comes THEY WILL KILL YOU. The film unleashes a blood-soaked, high-octane horror-action-comedy in which a young woman must survive the night at the Virgil, a demonic cult’s mysterious and twisted death-trap of a lair, before becoming their next offering in a uniquely brazen, big screen battle of epic kills and wickedly dark humor.THEY WILL KILL YOU stars Zazie Beetz, Myha’La, Paterson Joseph, Tom Felton, Heather Graham, and Patricia Arquette.Directed by Kirill Sokolov and written by Sokolov & Alex Litvak, the film is produced by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Dan Kagan, and executive produced by Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Carl Hampe, Litvak and Sokolov.
