THEY WILL KILL YOU Official Trailer: New Horror Comedy From WHY WON'T YOU DIE? Director, Kirill Sokolov

The official trailer for the horror comedy They Will Kill You, the new film from Kirill Sokolov (Why Won't You Die?) has arrived, and you need to check it out. Just like Sokolov's breakout feature film and festival fave from 2018 this one looks chock full of blood, gore and dark humor.

This new film, with Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz taking up the lead, lands in cinemas on March 27th. She will be joined by Patricia Arquette, Heather Graham and Tom Felton. The movie was produced by horror contemporaries Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, along with others.