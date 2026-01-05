INFIRMARY: Found Footage Horror Premieres at Dances With Films New York Next Week

Infirmary, will have its World Premiere at Nicholas Pineda's found footage horror film,, will have its World Premiere at Dance With Films New York on January 16th.

Found footage is not neccessarily a dead sub-genre as it is one that has been taken advantage of since it's prominance in the early 2000s. With the rapid rise in technology and further miniturization of personal recording devices it has never been easier to fumble around haunted house, decrepit institutions and other spooky locale, resulting in a glut of titles and audience fatigue over the years.

Still, some films do stand out from the crowd and here is hoping that Pineda's directing and Katy Krauland's character-driven script help Infirmery do just that in 2026.

Filmmaker Nicholas Pineda is proud to World Premiere INFIRMARY, his thrilling found footage horror film, at Dances With Films NY on January 16th. The claustrophobic feature debut from Pineda stars Paul Syre, Mark Anthony Williams, Danielle Kennedy, and Corinna Wagner-Smith. In this tense World Premiere thriller, a young security guard begins his first night at the Wilshire Infirmary, a crumbling, long-abandoned mental asylum with a history that refuses to die. Paired with Lester, a retiring guard whose unusual behavior only adds to the unease, Edward quickly realizes this isn’t just another job. An intruder shatters the silence, but vanishes before Edward and Lester can act. Lester, his only ally in this forsaken place, disappears into the bowels of the asylum without a trace, leaving Edward to fend for himself. As the hospital's dark history closes in on him, the line between reality and madness blurs. Edward becomes the prey of forces he cannot understand, trapped in a labyrinth of horrors that seem intent on breaking his mind. Haunted by visions, stalked by unseen entities, and tortured by his own unraveling psyche, Edward must face his fears and escape the infirmary's clutches... or lose himself in its twisted depths forever.

We will circle back with our review that night, but for the moment take a look at the teaser down below.