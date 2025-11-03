Toronto After Dark Coverage Thrillers Horror Movies Hollywood Reviews Festival News

Samain du Cinéma Fantastique 2025: Genre Weekend in The French Riviera Announces Award Winners

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
The return of the Samain du Cinéma Fantastique was a huge success, according to festival staff. "The festival saw a fantastic public turnout and an enthusiastic response from audiences and filmmakers alike, a real celebration of genre cinema on the French Riviera".
 
With the weekend wrapped up, they passed along the winners of this year's awards. Alex Ullom's It Ends won the Best Film and Director awards, of course. It's fantastic. On the side of funny, Tina Romero's Queens of the Dead won best horror comedy feature, and Hoku Uchiyama's Whitch won best horror short film, which also, incidently, has one of the best punchlines this year.
 
Best Film & Best Director — It Ends by Alex Ullom
 
Best Screenplay (ex aequo) — The True Beauty of Being Bitten by a Tick by Pete Ohs and The Other People by Chad McClarnon
 
Best Horror Film — Kombucha by Jake Myers
 
Best Horror Comedy — Queens of the Dead by Tina Romero
 
Best Short Film — Loud by Adam Azimov
 
Best Horror Short Film — Whitch by Hoku Uchiyama
