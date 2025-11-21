Exclusive: HYPERNORMALIZED, New Horror Thriller From Justin McConnell Wraps Production

You read it here first. Our friend, Justin McConnell (Lifechanger, Clapboard Jungle), has wrapped production on a new horror thriller called Hypernormalized.

Plagued by intense nightmares and a relentless otherworldly entity, one isolated man’s sanity begins to slip. As he works to understand the source of his torment, he begins to suspect his overseas online friend group is experiencing the same occurrences.

From their home base here in Toronto, McConnell coordinated an international production. It was remotely supervised by themselves, utilizing the directing skills of other friends located in the U.S., Japan, and Spain. Their unit director team included once-local directors Tricia Lee and Darryl Shaw, as well as Justin's long-time friend and associate, Adam Mason.

It is good to get this news from our friend, since they had grown comfortable in their own company and routines since the boom boom times. We had wondered at times if and when they were ever going to get back into directing. We have our answer; we know the answer to 'how' as well, but we will have to wait for the finished product to see 'how much'.

It is an ambitious jump back into the craft, with a whole lot of trust in others to help McConnell see this project come to light.