Exclusive HERMAN Clip: He Tried to Warn Her

We have an exclusive clip from Andrew Vogel's debut feature film, Herman, which will release on VOD, digital on December 2nd.

Set in a mountain cabin, an isolated survivalist confronts a mysterious calling from a dark force. Tormented and on the brink of giving up, a knock at the door keeps him alive. As the winter storm intensifies and mysterious guests tempt his sanity, Herman must battle the darkness before it consumes him.

In the clip, Sister Mary, played by Suzano Toni, tries to calm down Herman, played by Colin Ward, when the lights out in his cabin during a storm. Someone else is in the room with them.