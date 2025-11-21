Exclusive HERMAN Clip: He Tried to Warn Her
We have an exclusive clip from Andrew Vogel's debut feature film, Herman, which will release on VOD, digital on December 2nd.
Set in a mountain cabin, an isolated survivalist confronts a mysterious calling from a dark force. Tormented and on the brink of giving up, a knock at the door keeps him alive. As the winter storm intensifies and mysterious guests tempt his sanity, Herman must battle the darkness before it consumes him.
In the clip, Sister Mary, played by Suzano Toni, tries to calm down Herman, played by Colin Ward, when the lights out in his cabin during a storm. Someone else is in the room with them.
SCATENA & ROSNER FILMS SETS NORTH AMERICAN RELEASE FOR DIRECTOR ANDREW VOGEL’S CHILLING CABIN THRILLER DEBUT FEATURE ‘HERMAN’Scatena & Rosner (S&R Films) is proud to announce the North American release to the high-concept horror/thriller Herman from debut writer/director Andrew Vogel. S&R Films has scheduled the film to release on VOD, digital on December 2.Set in a mountain cabin, an isolated survivalist confronts a mysterious calling from a dark force. Tormented and on the brink of giving up, a knock at the door keeps him alive. As the winter storm intensifies and mysterious guests tempt his sanity, Herman must battle the darkness before it consumes him.“Herman is a bold and provocative debut that instantly stood out to us,” said Gato Scatena, Managing Director of S&R Films. “Andrew Vogel’s vision is both unnerving and deeply human, and we’re proud to partner with this extraordinary creative team to bring the film to audiences across North America.”“This film has been an incredible journey, and I’m honored to have collaborated with so many talented and skilled artists,” says Vogel. “I am beyond thrilled that our independent film has found its home with S&R Films.”Herman is written and directed by Andrew Vogel, with cinematography by Jess Dunlap (Chelsea Film Festival Best Cinematography winner, The Dirty South), and original score and music by Tyler Forrest (The Dirty South, Search and Destroy). The film stars industry veteran Colin Ward (Mank, Perry Mason), and up and comers Lawson Greyson (Killer Profile), Soni Theresa Montgomery (The Peanut Man), and Alex James (The Life I Can’t Remember).Herman is produced by Suzann Toni Petrongolo and Andrew Vogel of VP Independent (The Dirty South), and Heliya Alam (A Place in the Field) of LBM Pictures.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.