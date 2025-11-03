EXIT PROTOCOL Exclusive Clip: Indie Action Film Starring Scott Martin, Dolph Lundgren, Charlotte Kirk and Michael Jai White Coming November 7th

We have an exclusive clip on behalf of the upcoming film, Exit Protocol, from those dependable purveyors of indie action cinema, Saban Films. We also have your first look at a new poster released today, featuring one of it's stars, the action icon, Dolph Ludgren.

An assassin whose specialty is killing other assassins trying to get out of the business decides to try to get out himself and must then team up with his former mark to escape the hired killers now gunning for them both.

Directed by Shane Dax Taylor and written by prolific screenwriter, Chad Law, Exit Protocol stars Scott Martin, Dolph Lundgren, Charlotte Kirk, Lina Maya, Stephanie Beran and Michael Jai White. The film will be released in select theaters, digital and on demand on November 7th.