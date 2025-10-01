TRAP HOUSE Trailer: Dave Bautista and Bobby Cannavale Star in Action Thriller

Michael Dowse ( Fubar Films, Goon, It's All Gone Pete Tong) has a new action thriller called Trap House, coming to theaters on November 14th, and the trailer was released today. Check it out below.

In El Paso, Texas, an undercover DEA agent and his partner embark on a game of cat and mouse with an audacious group of thieves: their own rebellious teenagers.

Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, My Spy) leads a cast including Jack Champion (Scream VI), Sophia Lillis (It), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman), and Kate Del Castillo (Bad Boys for Life). Aura Entertainment is handling the release.