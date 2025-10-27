THE OLD WOMAN WITH THE KNIFE: Watch The All-New Trailer

Korean thriller, The Old Woman With The Knife, will be released on Digital from the folks at Well Go USA on November 5th. An all-new trailer was recently released. Might be worth checking out down below.

Acclaimed actress Hyeyeong Lee (In Front of Your Face, Sudden Change) stars as an aging assassin in bloody crime thriller THE OLD WOMAN WITH THE KNIFE, on Digital on November 25 from Well Go USA Entertainment. Directed by Min Kyu-dong (Memento Mori) and also starring Kim Sung-cheol (The Night Owl), Yeon Woo-jin (The Killers), Kim Moo-yul (Ballerina), and Shin Sia (The Witch: Part 2 – The Other One), the film depicts the aging hitwoman working with her young protegee to take out society’s trash. They quickly bond as she mentors him in the ways of the blade, but, when she becomes the next target for elimination, there’s no one left to trust. THE OLD WOMAN WITH THE KNIFE also lands on Blu-ray™ and DVD exclusively through Amazon® on November 25. Aging assassin Hornclaw (Hyeyeong Lee) has seen it all, but she never expected to mentor a reckless rookie like Bullfight (Kim Sung-cheol). As their unlikely bond deepens, cracks form in the underworld they navigate together. When Hornclaw discovers someone wants her dead, she’s thrust into a deadly game of deception. With enemies closing in and trust in short supply, survival means staying sharp—both blade and mind.

So there you go, that's all you need to know about The Old Woman With The Knife. Just stay away from Daniel's review from it's screening in Berlin and you probably won't be disuaded from catching up with it next month.