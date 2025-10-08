SIX DAYS TO DIE Exclusive Clip: You'll Need Wild West Skills for This Apocalypse

A gambler wrongly accused of murder on the run from the law in in the the post apocalypse desert — not a combination of images that one commonly thinks of with Canadian cinema, but it is getting warmer, and we do have some guns lying around. Filmmaker Matthew Campagna takes us on a journey through this strange wasteland where the rules are oddly familiar, but the game is still dangerous. And we have an exclusive clip from the fine folks at Highball TV.

Parched, ragged, and dragging a heavy iron chain, a lone Gambler hobbles eastward through the endless desert. Barely a day behind him, a blood-thirsty Marshal in a priest's collar is exterminating everything in her path, hellbent on catching her prey. When the Gambler inadvertently rescues a young boy from a town gone mad, the boy sticks to him like glue as they escape together before the Marshal arrives to burn the town to the ground. But when the Marshal finally confronts the Gambler, he must make a terrible choice if he hopes to escape with his life.

The film was filmed pre-pandemic through virtual environments, comprised of elaborate 360-degree digital matte paintings. Colm Feore stars alongside Darryl Hinds, Melissa D’Agostino, Ari Millen and Kyra Harper. The film went on a multi-year film festival run at western festivals like Tombstone, Tucumcari, and Wild Bunch, where it picked up top awards for Feore’s performance, the screenplay, and the music.

Feore is Canada's semi-hidden national acting treasure, appearing in a few Marvel films, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Titus, so snagging him in a film is always a huge boon. Check out the clip below.

Six Days to Die is currently playing in select theatres in Canada, and is available on VOD in USA, Australia, New Zealand, UK, and Ireland, with more territories coming soon.