Mill Valley 2025 Review: HAMNET, Oscar Winner Chloé Zhao Directs Heart-Shredding Domestic Drama

After winning an Academy Award for Best Director for 2020’s Nomadland, filmmaker Chloé Zhao turned her considerable talents to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and an adaptation of Jack “King” Kirby’s Eternals.

A noble, if ultimately futile, attempt to bring Kirby’s sprawling, idea-rich, superpowered characters to big-screen life, Eternals faltered, faling to engage audiences at a level sufficient to justify its effects-heavy production costs, effectively aborting a hoped-for standalone series well before the end credits rolled.

But where the MCU thwarted Zhao’s earnest efforts to bring her brand of grounded, naturalistic humanism to comic-book superheroes, Zhao’s latest film, Hamnet, is an impressively realized adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling 2020 novel. Zhao not only directed Hamnet, she also co-wrote the adaptation with O’Farrell, edited, and produced, asserting a level of creative control unavailable to filmmakers working under the oversight of a major Hollywood studio, let alone intellectual property like the Disney-owed MCU.

A period drama revolving around the romance and marriage of Agnes “Anne” Hathaway (Jessie Buckley) and William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal), Hamnet opens in the woods surrounding Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire County, England, a densely populated forest filled with gnarled, ancient trees, canopies of leaves obscuring the morning or mid-day sun, and Agnes in earth mother mode, subtly attuned to the rhythms and wonders of the natural world.

Like her mother before her, Agnes’s beliefs lean toward paganism and folklore, the latter providing Agnes and her family with rituals, practices, and, almost as importantly, natural treatments (remedies) in a pre-scientific, methodic, Christianity-centered world. For Agnes, the forest offers not just connection to nature with a capital “N,” but a kind of spiritual communion that would lead to accusations of witchcraft and sorcery against Agnes.

But for William (here just simply called “Will”), a glover’s son employed as a Latin tutor to pay off his father’s debts, Agnes represents the irresistible "other," both known and unknowable. Besotted with the older Agnes at first sight, Will ardently pursues her, using his gift for language — an understatement, obviously — to woo the woman who, in short order, becomes “hand-fasted” to him, later pregnant out of wedlock, and later still, his wife and the mother of his three children, Susanna (Bodhi Rae Breathnach), the first-born daughter, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe) and Judith (Olivia Lynes), twins whose arrival adds to a mostly content, full life for Agnes and Will.

Where Will, however, finds himself creatively frustrated, pining for something more beyond his life as a glover’s son and Latin tutor, writing long into the night, Agnes recognizes that loving Will also means letting him go, not as a romantic partner or the father of her children, but physically (I.e., geographically): Will’s hopes as a playwright lie in England’s center of creativity, London. Separation follows along with periodic visits as Will’s fame grows in far-off London while Agnes and the children, materially comfortable, grow and thrive, albeit with Will’s absence keenly felt by everyone involved.

Hamnet turns on the inexplicable loss of the title character to a sudden illness and the fractures his loss creates in the lives of Agnes, Will, and the surviving children. Where Agnes openly grieves Hamnet’s loss with a primal force that would make mountains metaphorically tremble but could never bring back the son she unconditionally loves, Will retreats to London, leaving Agnes even more alone, more bereft, and their relationship, founded on mutual love and a deep understanding of each other’s needs, floundering and on the verge of collapse.

A title card indicates that “Hamlet” and “Hamnet” were used interchangeably during the Elizabethan era, all but signposting where Hamnet (the film) will take audiences, to Will channeling his grief into writing Hamlet, arguably his most famous, most popular play (after Romeo & Juliet), the void left behind (represented visually by a hollow at the base of a tree), and an act of creativity that, at least in part, immortalized Hamnet through the fictionalized Hamlet, the doomed, conscience-stricken Prince of Denmark fated to die dramatically in the play’s closing moments.

It’s through Buckley’s multi-dimensional, award-worthy performance as Agnes, Zhao’s generously unobtrusive, performance-centered direction, and a narrative that builds to a devastatingly emotional crescendo: Agnes, seemingly venturing to London with her brother, Bartholomew (Joe Alwyn), for the first time, watches Hamlet’s premiere as part of an Elizabethan crowd, that Hamnet becomes greater than the sum of its considerable parts.

Hamnet is both singular in its depiction of a troubled relationship roiled by loss, grief, and despair, and universal as a narrative immediately relatable to the audience on the other side of the screen.

Hamnet premiered at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival on August 29, 2025. It also screened at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People's Choice Award and the Mill Valley Film Festival on October 2, 2025. It will be released theatrically on November 27, 2025.