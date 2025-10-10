INSURRECCION: FilmSharks Acquires All Rights For Crime Thriller

FilmSharks has acquired all the rights in perpetuity (with no time limit) to Mauricio Marulanda Gonzalez's screenplay, Insurrecion. They intend to produce the film en Espanol, but also hold the rights for an English-language remake down the road.

Considering the poignant and topical themes in Gonzalez's screenplay, it is a story that would work anywhere these turbulant times.

Fed up with the corruption and injustices his country faces, Nicolás Díaz, a university law professor, launches an attack against unscrupulous politicians. They confront the system through INSURRECIÓN, a group made up of hacker Leonardo Maldonado (Leo), Natalia Nolan (Nicolás's student), and DNS (National Directorate of Security) agent Daniel Loboguerrero (Lobo). In organized operations, they don balaclavas and kidnap corrupt leaders. They intervene in telecommunications, networks, cell phones and broadcast the Senate president's trial live. They read him his charges and his misdeeds, and before the entire country's eyes, via television and mobile devices, they torture and execute the accused, dispensing justice into their own hands. Nicolás Díaz, Insurgent One, the man in the ski mask, pronounces in a distorted voice during the broadcast: "We give all the corrupt officials in the country nine days to resign. Otherwise, they will all be executed." The Insurgents quickly gain popularity among the people, while the army goes on a hunt to unmask the mysterious man behind the trials. But when National Security is finally able to identify Nicolás Díaz's face, they realize he has assumed the identity of a man who died 22 years ago. They will have to discover the true identity of the man behind the mask.

Colombian actor and producer Marlon Moreno (pictured) has come on board as an executive producer, to help our friend at FilmSharks, Guido Rud, rally the troops when it comes time to making this story come to life.