INSURRECCION: FilmSharks Acquires All Rights For Crime Thriller
FilmSharks has acquired all the rights in perpetuity (with no time limit) to Mauricio Marulanda Gonzalez's screenplay, Insurrecion. They intend to produce the film en Espanol, but also hold the rights for an English-language remake down the road.
Considering the poignant and topical themes in Gonzalez's screenplay, it is a story that would work anywhere these turbulant times.
Fed up with the corruption and injustices his country faces, Nicolás Díaz, a university law professor, launches an attack against unscrupulous politicians. They confront the system through INSURRECIÓN, a group made up of hacker Leonardo Maldonado (Leo), Natalia Nolan (Nicolás's student), and DNS (National Directorate of Security) agent Daniel Loboguerrero (Lobo). In organized operations, they don balaclavas and kidnap corrupt leaders. They intervene in telecommunications, networks, cell phones and broadcast the Senate president's trial live. They read him his charges and his misdeeds, and before the entire country's eyes, via television and mobile devices, they torture and execute the accused, dispensing justice into their own hands.Nicolás Díaz, Insurgent One, the man in the ski mask, pronounces in a distorted voice during the broadcast: "We give all the corrupt officials in the country nine days to resign. Otherwise, they will all be executed." The Insurgents quickly gain popularity among the people, while the army goes on a hunt to unmask the mysterious man behind the trials. But when National Security is finally able to identify Nicolás Díaz's face, they realize he has assumed the identity of a man who died 22 years ago. They will have to discover the true identity of the man behind the mask.
Colombian actor and producer Marlon Moreno (pictured) has come on board as an executive producer, to help our friend at FilmSharks, Guido Rud, rally the troops when it comes time to making this story come to life.
FilmSharks has acquired in perpetuity "all" the rights to the script and derivative rights to one of the most vibrant and controversial action/thriller projects of recent times: Insurreccion, by creative screenwriter Mauricio Marulanda Gonzalez. FilmSharks intends to initially produce the film in Spanish and another English version of what could be a fusion of Public Enemy meets The Bourne Identity (meets New Order).For the Spanish version , the renowned and talented Marlon Moreno joins as EP and creative talent, globally recognized for his successes in film and TV (Sundance hit "Perro Come Perro"; Disney+ tv series hit "El Capo" (3 seasons!) "; Netflix top ranked series "La Venganza de Analia"; Box Office Hit "Corazon de Leon") .Quote by Marlon Moreno : A work of aesthetic ambition and universal resonance. INSURRECTION emerges as a fully relevant story that engages with the tensions of our time, unfolding within a particular framework that enhances its symbolic interpretation. It is not just a story: it is a pulse. An intimate and collective call to interrogate power, memory, and dignity. At its center beats an emotion that recognizes no borders. INSURRECTION is proposed as a cinematic event of high dramatic intensity and contemporary sensibility. Its narrative architecture summons the intimate and the epic, uniting personal experience with the forces that shape history. It is not about illustrating the present, but rather questioning it: an artistic gesture that seeks to transcend the conjuncture and become memory.Quote from the Producer (Guido Rud): We must bet on stories with "high impact" without the fear of being (or not being) "politically correct." INSURRECTION is a story that reflects the feelings of the people in Latin America; it is a cry of discontent against the manipulation of the highest echelons of government that keep them mired in conformity. INSURRECTION is a film and IP that, due to its content, predicts very high success, scandalous comments from the press and in-depth analysis from viewers for its discourse against social inequality and the injustice to which we live subjected. This IP has multi-format potential; it is Public Enemy meets The Bourne Identity (meets New Order), and it is not every day that you find something so special.
